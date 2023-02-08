It went very fast at Audi. In 2016, the brand is still at the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a diesel racer. In 2019 they decide that almost all S models must be a TDI and the SQ7 even gets an all-new diesel V8. The future of diesel still looks very rosy. And now? Over and out: Audi no longer sells any diesel in the Netherlands.

So if you want a full diesel from Audi, you will have to import one yourself or search the second-hand market. That search does not have to take long, by the way, because we have found something beautiful for you: an Audi R18 TDI Ultra. It’s probably the fastest diesel car you can buy right now. Only the license plate is currently missing.

The Audi R18 TDI Ultra wins Le Mans

With the Audi R18 TDI Ultra in 2011, Fässler, Lotterer and Tréluyer manage to outrun Peugeot’s diesel racer and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The two other Audi R18 TDIs are out. You probably saw the crash of number three, we’ve inserted the video below.

Previous Audi Le Mans racers have had a V10 diesel, but this R18 TDI Ultra has a modest 3.7-litre V6 engine. With a capacity of more than 532 hp you will not be short, and moreover, it would have a somewhat friendlier consumption than the ten-cylinder. The V6 engine has one variable geometry turbocharger. In the 24-hour race you have to be able to cover about 4,800 kilometers.

The Audi R18 TDI Ultra on sale now is a spare vehicle and has never raced. It would be the only R18 still running. All other Audi Le Mans racers have been sold as decorative objects. It is also the last TDI racer from Audi without hybrid technology. The engine and transmission have been overhauled and have not been used since. You should be able to race 7,000 miles until the next overhaul.

The price is unknown

The Audi R18 TDI Ultra is available buy in Luxembourg. The price of the diesel racer is available on request. Please note that environmental zones may not be accessible. Just like residential areas, highways and provincial roads. Okay, come on, you can’t take it on public roads. Although there have been people in the past Le Mans racers converted for use on public roads…