Every evening after the stage, Theo Bos, Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam look back on the Tour day. A fall because someone with a sign of hair Opi and Omi wants to wave goodbye, Mathieu van der Poel who was too far from behind when winding up the final climb and Julian Alaphilippe who was way too strong for the rest.

Broken bikes, chaos and a beautiful finale. That was day 1 in the Tour de France.