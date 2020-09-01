Rear-view mirrors have been in use for over 100 years and have proven to be excellent in vehicles. But now an alternative has been invented for them, these are all-round cameras, which can get rid of many of the shortcomings of existing systems.

Blind spots

The main drawback of rear-view mirrors is the few blind spots located on the sides of the car. When looking through the side mirrors, the driver does not see the road space next to the rear wheel arches. Therefore, a person has to turn around, change the angle of view and try to sit on the driver’s seat in such a way that sometimes he can see neighbors along the stream moving in unseen sectors. Some drivers adjust the mirrors in a special way, put spherical convex lenses for all-round vision, and hang a panoramic mirror in the cabin. These methods help to cope with the situation, but progress does not stand still. Car manufacturers have begun making circular vision systems and are experimenting with their use. They were among the first to be introduced on the Cadillac XT5.

Panoramic view

The system involves placing a camera in the rear door of the crossover. She broadcasts the image to the interior mirror. Moreover, the picture is panoramic and covers not only its own lane, but also the space on the sides of the car. The camera has a wide angle of coverage. It shows how cars start overtaking and enter from the sides. You can also observe them through the standard mirrors on the sides of the Cadillac XT5.

The mirrors were not left by chance. The motorist is not always ready to trust the digital image. At first, the picture seems unreal and too small. Therefore, the usual viewing organs are needed for safety net. Moreover, the digital screen on the mirror can be turned off and switched to the mode of a conventional in-salon mirror. All you need to do is pull the lever on the console. However, soon interest takes its toll, and the driver learns to use the advantages of a rear view camera.

Dashboard image

Some manufacturers have gone beyond Cadillac. Back in 2017, the World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (within the framework of the UN European Commission) recognized the decision that the duo of the camera and display is capable of performing as well as conventional mirrors, and its capabilities are increasing many times over.

Cameras, located not only in the rear bumper, but also in the base of the rear-view mirrors, can “glue” the panoramic image and send it to the central screen of the multimedia installation, as is done on some Honda. The image can also be broadcast to the digital dashboard. In this case, the driver does not have to shake his head to the sides when trying to change lanes.

For example, on the Audi e-tron quattro concept car, which was presented two years ago as a production-ready electric car, there were no rear-view mirrors, and their place was taken by tiny appendages with cameras.

Laws do not allow

Meanwhile, the introduction of such devices is hampered by legislation. It will be necessary to change international and national GOSTs and the requirements of technical regulations, which explicitly state that the operation of vehicles is prohibited without rear-view mirrors. There will be no quick transition from mirrors to cameras. It will take a time frame to get used to it.

Cameras have their drawbacks. For example, on the Cadillac XT5, the camera in the Russian climate with its frequent precipitation and an abundance of chemical reagents quickly becomes dirty in winter. You have to wipe the lens with a cloth, which is not always convenient on the road. But what awaits the driver on the Moscow Ring Road if there are not one, but three such cameras?

In addition, at night the outlines of car headlights are less visible in them. From them it is difficult to understand who is catching up from behind, a truck or a car. Therefore, you have to switch to a regular mirror, which is more realistic in assessing the distance to cars behind.

In general, in the near future, rear-view cameras will be increasingly installed on passenger cars, but it is too early to abandon mirrors. They complement each other perfectly. And the Cadillac XT5 proved it.