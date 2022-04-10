“Damn, here it was,” says Loek van Hasselt, former master of ceremonies for the municipality of Amersfoort. We are in the hall in the old town hall, where political history was written twenty years ago. Today, this is where the clerk’s office (support for the municipal council) resides and his employees are busy at work. “We were just a little proud that the television debate with Melkert, Fortuyn, Dijkstal and all those other party leaders was in Amersfoort,” muses van Hasselt. “A special event.”