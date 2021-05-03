Looking at your phone infects others!

The mobile phone has entered our lives so much that it affects our relationships and our interactions with other people around us.

Often times a person has separated from the friends he sits with to communicate with virtual friends on his mobile phone.

But the effect of this does not affect that person alone, but also affects those who sit with him.

A new study revealed that looking at your phone makes other people close to you do the same thing in less than a minute, according to what was reported by the “Daily Mail” newspaper.

Researchers in Italy have studied a human “imitation” or what is known as the “chameleon effect” where people subconsciously repeat the physical actions of another human being.

Researchers found that out of 184 people, half of them repeated touching and looking at their phones 30 seconds after someone sitting in front of them did so.

Experts say that copying smartphone use is similar to the well-known phenomenon of contagious yawning, when an individual yawns in response to someone else doing so.

Throughout the ages, mammals have developed to mimic each other’s behavior subconsciously without knowing it. This practice is believed to aid in group bonding.

However, staring at a smartphone is unlikely to have any social benefits to strengthening group bonds, as it is a isolating activity.

The team of behavioral experts at the University of “Pisa” in Italy, which conducted the study, says, “Our findings reinforce our understanding of the tradition in the use of smartphones on a daily social scale. It indicates that simulation can be the basis for the widespread use of these devices on a large scale. “.

“The use of smartphones can increase social isolation by disrupting activities taking place in real life,” they added.

The study included 96 men and 88 women, all of whom researchers observed behavior in Italy between May and September of last year. People, who were not aware that they were being monitored for these purposes, were people known (family members, friends, acquaintances, and co-workers) and unknown to the researchers.

They were observed in their natural social environments during their daily activities, such as work, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, waiting rooms, social parties, social duties, parks, and family environments.

“Most people develop the cell phone behavior of others without realizing it,” said study author Elisabetta Balaji from the University of Pisa.

One of the study’s authors, Veronica Magleri, noticed evidence that looking at the phone was completely out of people’s consciousness. “A woman saw me, she was sitting in front of me in the waiting room, checking my phone. Within seconds, she took out her phone and called someone and said, ‘Hey, I felt like calling you. I don’t know why,” she said.