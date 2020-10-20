Highlights: In his address to the country, PM Modi mentioned Kabir Das’s couplets

Advice not to be negligent through the use of Ramcharitmanas

‘The disease should not be taken lightly, not negligence till the vaccine comes’

new Delhi

In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi Speech) appealed not to be negligent against the corona virus. The PM said that the lockdown has only been removed, the virus is not gone. He also gave examples of a couple of Kabirdas (Kabirdas) and a chaupai of Ramcharitmanas explaining to the countrymen.

Watching ripe farming, grilled farmer. Ajahun bag is very, come home and then know.

The PM, in his address, while referring to this couplet of Kabirdas explained that only after seeing the ripe crop are filled with great confidence that the work is done now. But until success is achieved, do not be negligent. Until the vaccine of this epidemic comes, we must not let this fight weaken.

Do not leave Ripu Ruj pavak sin lord ahi ganiya.

Ramcharitmanas has many instructive things. There are many types of warnings as well. Explaining its meaning in the context of corona infection, the PM said that fire, disease, enemy, disease should never be considered small. Never be taken lightly.

What is the preparation of Corona vaccine in the country, PM Modi told the countrymen

‘Lockdown is over, virus is not yet gone’

PM Modi said that the festivals are being seen in the markets. Remember that the lockdown has ended but the virus has not yet passed. PM Modi said that after years we are seeing this happening that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also working hard for the vaccine. Several corona vaccines are currently in operation in India.

‘It is not good to be careless’

Following the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma: Our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone, or that there is no danger from the corona now. In recent times, we all have seen many pictures, videos, which clearly shows that many people have stopped taking precautions now. This is not right.