Peanut is hot in Taseer First of all, know that you have to consume peanuts in a very limited quantity during the summer season. Otherwise you may lose rather than gain. Because peanuts are hot in Taseer.

Helps in digestion Peanuts are rich in fiber. It is also a treasure of natural oil. Therefore, it works to keep our digestive system healthy in two ways. – One of its fibers helps our digestive system to digest food. On the other hand its natural oil helps in keeping the internal cells of our intestines flexible and wound free.

Control blood sugar Health experts say that peanuts can be consumed in any season in limited quantities. It works by controlling the level of sugar in our blood. Therefore, only in very small amounts, but patients of sugar can also take it.

Helps keep skin healthy Eating peanuts provides relief in skin problems. Because peanuts contain vitamin-E and omega-6 acids. Both of these work to make our skin cells flexible, healthy and clean. No bacterial and fungal infection can develop quickly on the skin of peanut eaters.

Prevent aging signs -With aging, the way the skin starts to look unhealthy and moldy, peanut consumption is very helpful in preventing these symptoms. Because its natural properties not only keep the skin healthy from outside but also works to repair the skin cells from inside.

How should we consume them? You can consume peanuts according to your taste and taste. You can consume peanuts regularly by boiling, roasting, plane, jaggery or mixing with other food items. Just keep in mind that if you are coughing, avoid eating peanuts at that time. Because peanut intake can cause your cough to increase. Do not eat them at breakfast, these 5 fried fast foods are the worst for health Low Oxygen Level In Body: Symptoms and Causes of Oxygen Deficiency in the Body These 5 reasons for not eating curd at dinner, check how much do you know

