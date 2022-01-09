Hi everyone! We will start the year with a series of articles called ‘looking towards 2022’. Sometimes we’ll focus on the trends we’ve encountered or the themes that are likely to continue to define the games to come. Other times we will simply dwell on the things we liked, speculating what they could lead to. In any case, Happy New Year everyone!

Video games always want to innovate. Developers want to both make something that stands out from the crowd, and engage in new ways. The games released in 2021 are great examples of this: Unpacking made us reevaluate the puzzle genre while Wildermyth showed us the power of procedural storytelling. 2022 will build on this, giving us the courage to see the genres we like in a different way, and gaming will only benefit from it.

Grab Marvel’s Midnight Suns by Firaxis. Spectacular superhero movies immediately evoke action-adventure in many of us, but perhaps now that we’ve seen the Hulk destroy everything in Marvel’s Avengers and unleash the strength of a team in Guardians of the Galaxy, a tactical card game with heroes. Marvel is probably the last thing we didn’t know we wanted. Midnight Suns will propose to many Marvel fans something Firaxis is particularly good at, so we assume that many will find they develop a new passion, even if they may be initially wary of this combination.

Other great franchises will reinvent themselves: Yakuza has become a turn-based RPG and now the Metal Slug scrolling shooter will make its debut in the tactical game genre, while Final Fantasy reimagines its origins as a sci-fi action-adventure. While Final Fantasy has already been trying for several years to offer action-adventure combat, the fact that Square-Enix finally wants to give it up would have seemed incredible just a few years ago.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay reveal.

Genre blending is another way to reimagine the default design, but also a difficult thing to apply. We were impressed with the offensive action reimagining of pinball video games with 2021’s Beast Breaker, and Chubai Labs gave us a golf game disguised as a metroidvania like Cursed Golf. Already the combination of the words ‘golf’ and ‘metroidvania’ is enough to make many of us ecstatic, but honestly think about what kind of huge effort it can take to intersect the design of two genres so distant from each other and create a cohesive game. The result is undoubtedly exciting.

Beautiful genres come together! Cursed Golf, Stranger of Paradise, Stray.

Sometimes it is enough to change the setting or the narrative context to make a genre appear totally new, a category that we call “why hasn’t anyone thought of it before?”. The cheers of amazement at the Stray, Small Kitty and Big City announcements were so loud because, honestly, who wouldn’t want to explore the world as a cat?

Stray, in particular, struck me because after so many years in which so many post-apocalyptic cyberpunk worlds have been proposed to us, I am ready to find something that does more for me. Personally, I also look forward to Citizen Sleeper from Jump Over The Age, a cyberpunk TTRPG with space exploration.

Tabletop mechanics in video games aren’t new at all, but for some odd reason they’re hardly ever applied in sci-fi contexts. As it presents itself, Citizen Sleepers could therefore conquer several users who never imagined they would want to play such an experience.

This trend showcases new and fascinating approaches to game world design, and we will move forward by gathering more elements about it across all the games we come to play. 2022 looks like it will be another fantastic year to dedicate yourself to this practice.