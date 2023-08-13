The Colombian Women’s National Team was eliminated in Sydney after reaching the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time in its history. More than 14,000 kilometers away, in Bogotá, Maryanh, a 17-year-old soccer player who studies, works and trains, mourned the defeat. However, she also said what many were thinking: “If she could then why can’t I?”

Yellow makes its way into the sky of Bogotá. It’s 5:30 in the morning on a Saturday in August in the Colombian capital, but it’s not a weekend like any other: the Colombian Women’s National Team is playing the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time in its history.

Maryanh gets up just in time to see the game kick off. The night before she had arrived late in shorts and tennis shoes after her practice. She drank some soup, put on her pajamas and around midnight she went to bed, but not before setting the alarm.

Bogotá at dawn on a game day for the Colombian National Team. © Vanessa Quinonez

The characteristic cold of the capital is present in the room of that building in the town of Rafael Uribe, in the south of the capital. Maryanh and her father, Efrén, wrap themselves in blankets while sipping coffee and mantecada (a typical Colombian cake). She feels the nervousness.

They both started playing together when Maryanh was five years old. At seven, she made her first women’s team. Ten years later, she is a player for Tigres, a local team, while she is studying veterinary medicine. She trains every day, competes on the weekends, and dreams of decent women’s soccer in her country.

Like Maryanh and Efrén, many Bogotanos got up early to watch the match, at an unconventional time that did not prevent them from joining the soccer fever that has spread through the city as the team achieved feats: a victory against powerful Germany , a first place classification in the group stage, a victory in the round of 16.

“Many people got up to watch the game!” exclaims Efrén, after taking a quick look at his social networks. His Instagram account abounds with publications from various rooms, all in the dark, lit only by the brightness of the television.

Maryanh and Efrén watch the game of the Colombian National Team this Saturday, August 12. © Vanessa Quinonez

Efrén gets up to look for the National Team’s shirts, as if to encourage them “with all of the law.” They hadn’t had time to change out of their pajamas because of their eagerness. Almost like a coincidence, the search for him is interrupted by the cry of goal that comes from the television and which Maryanh echoes. So it’s smiles, hugs and celebration: Colombia takes the lead 1-0.

The goal is from the ’10’ of the coffee makers, Leicy Santos, one of Maryanh’s benchmarks and perhaps the player with whom she most identifies on the team. “She is very standing, very strong, she has a ball and until she feels comfortable she doesn’t let go, she fights and fights if she loses it”, says Maryanh.

There are only a few minutes left until the first half ends and an oversight ends in the first English goal. The euphoria of a few minutes ago mutates into faces of concern. The match judge marks the end of the first half.

Colombia was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Cup. © Vanessa Quinonez

The sun has already made its way into the living room of the apartment and there are no more blankets worth amid the commotion. “We are small, but skilled,” says Maryanh, who remains full of optimism for the match. But the result does not improve. Colombia loses 2-1 and time is running out.

The coffee makers try, motivated by the tricolor fans who attended the Accor Stadium in Sydney. Colombia, as in the other parties, feels like a local. The match was attended by over 75,000 people and much of the stadium was dyed yellow. “It’s that even if there were few people, it feels like a lot,” says Maryanh. “Here we do live football,” she says.

But neither the ‘Sí se puede’ from Sydney, nor the cries of support and the cabals from Bogotá are expressed on the scoreboard. The match ends with a bitter 2-1. And the elimination of the South American team.

Maryanh watches the television attentively and tears stream down her face. She feels her defeat as her own. “Really, it’s like happiness and sadness. It is a source of pride and happiness to know that women’s football has come so far. And sad because we had the faith to go further, more than quarterfinals, ”she says a few minutes after the end of the game.

After the World Cup, there is still a long way to go

Although the defeat cut short the path of the National Team in the World Cup, it does not stop the direction that women’s soccer has taken in Colombia. Far beyond the game, the participation of the coffee makers has put the spotlight, national and international, on the sport, making it much more difficult to ignore.

A whole precedent in a country where the recognition of football practiced by women has been earned hard.

Just four years ago, a group of soccer players from the national team, which included names such as Isabella Echeverri and Melissa Ortíz (two of the team’s historic players), denounced the lack of payments and even collections to be part of the team of greater.

A year ago, in the Copa América, the soccer players of the national team protested with their arms raised due to the lack of guarantees on the part of the Federation. Also in 2022, the players of the local league spoke out against the uncertainty about the development of the tournament in the second half of the semester.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 – Quarter Final – England v Colombia – Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia – August 12, 2023 Colombia’s Daniela Arias looks dejected after being knocked out of the World Cup. REUTERS – CARL RECINE

And it is that not even the Colombian women’s league itself can be taken for granted, despite the fact that the National Team shines on the international scene. “It is not known with certainty when the next calendar starts,” says Manuela Acosta, a former professional soccer player and advisor for gender equality. In addition, sport is still “viewed from a spending scenario and not investment” and therefore women’s sport “continues to be represented as a charity sport.”

In 2022, the league only lasted five months, but it is key to continue charting the path of the National Team, according to Acosta. “At the federation level there are things that are being done well, the sub-20, sub-17 and older teams have had very good results in recent years, but I also believe that if we do not ensure the criteria of the professional league of our country It’s going to be very difficult because in the end it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he argues.

The big problem is that, unlike other professions, many of the soccer players in Colombia cannot live solely from their work. “Here in Colombia, the League should last much longer, many players have to find it, some work in hairdressing, others in masonry, others go to the United States to work,” says Pilar Velásquez, an ESPN journalist.

Despite these adverse conditions, close to half of the players who made history in Australia belong to the local league.

“If they can, why can’t I?”

In Bogotá stores, the shelves where the Women’s National Team shirts were previously displayed are empty. For the first time. Colombia entered the quarterfinals and the Colombians wanted to show off the numbers of the players who represented the country on the other side of the world. The copies are still sold out.

Maryanh says that she was 11 years old when she first saw a women’s soccer match. “I remember Yoreli (Rincón)… I remember a lot that with her I said like ‘This is women’s football!’”, she relates. “Then I began to investigate more, I met Marta (the Brazilian legend), Leicy (Santos) came out, then Cata (Usme)”, she continues.

They are followed by Linda Caicedo, Ana María Guzmán or María Camila Reyes. All of them young soccer players who inspire a new generation of athletes and whose names sound in the media and in the mouths of Colombians, with a newly discovered fame that was unheard of just a decade ago.

Colombian forward Linda Caicedo disputes a ball in the Copa América final against Brazil. Bucaramanga, Colombia, July 30, 2022. © Fernando Vergara / AP

Precisely Marta, one of Maryanh’s idols, who retired from the National Team after an enormous career, left one of the statements that marked the World Cup: “Do you know what’s great? When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol, a female idol. You (journalists) didn’t show women’s soccer. How was there supposed to be? How could I imagine that I could make it to the national team and become what I am, a reference?”

Now, the referents are many. Whether it’s Usme, Santos, Montoya, Caicedo, Vanegas, those who mark the number, young people like Maryanh have many examples to follow.

“Thanks to them, their mentality, their advice and their motivation have brought out many girls, girls and women who were trapped in the sense in which they thought, if I am a woman, what awaits me? One takes those words as motivation, what If she could then why can’t I?”, says Maryanh, after the game.

The fury of Colombian soccer

Stadiums full of Colombian fans, like the one this Saturday, televisions on at dawn, sold out jerseys, networks full of messages encouraging the National Team. They are the postcards that the World Cup left in Colombia.

The most important event in world sport mobilized entire families like Maryanh and Efrén’s. And it broke with the paradigm that football played by women is not seen in a massive way.

Now, it remains to be seen if the furor generated by the World Cup echoes in local football. “We have turned it into a fashionable topic, but trends also tend to drop their peaks, particularly waiting for history to be made, but if not, I feel that this media boom is short-lived,” says Acosta.

Colombia came out in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ©William West/AFP

However, the coffee makers seem to have ignited the spark of many Colombians, who, despite the defeat, are happy about a participation with unprecedented results. “I think this is going to be a before and after for women’s soccer at the national level and I think also at the international level due to the size of this tournament,” Efrén stated.

While the ball continues to roll in Colombia, the country’s stadiums, often with their stands empty, will be waiting for the public to arrive en masse, just as it did in Australia. Perhaps to see Maryanh play, or another of the hundreds of girls and young people who will know, after this World Cup, that fulfilling dreams is possible.