One dollar bills. Andrew Harrer

Suffering a hundred deaths daily, or 200 or 500, as the most harmful effect of the coronavirus pandemic, this is indeed a crisis. That almost five million Spaniards cannot work even if they want to, that is a crisis. That the total of citizens living in a situation of severe poverty (those who live on less than 16 euros a day) exceed five million by the end of this year, or that the relative poor (with 24 euros a day) reach 23% of the total of the population, it is a crisis. That the minimum annual salary is 13,300 euros while the main executives of the Ibex 35 earn 138 times what their lowest paid employees (179,400 euros), is the reason for a crisis. Etc.

That the deficit of the State last year almost reached 11%, and the public debt today amounts to 120% of the Gross Domestic Product, is not a crisis but rather they are macroeconomic imbalances that one day (not now) will have to be solved . Since both percentages are used to finance public spending, the professor of History Francisco Comín put them in context in this same newspaper: the percentage of public spending over GDP shot up during the past year from 42% to approximately 51%; only in periods of war or economic, political or social turbulence have higher rates of public spending in relation to GDP been achieved. Neither during the democracy nor with the Franco regime were higher growth rates recorded. It would be necessary to go back to the Civil War to find greater increases. Voluntarily or forcibly, a paradigm shift in economic policy is unfolding before our eyes, without any prior theorizing.

These days a very interesting book has been published in Spain because of its controversy: The deficit myth, by the North American teacher Stephanie Kelton (Taurus). Due to the neoclassical training of most working economists it is difficult for them to share Kelton’s thesis. Even many of those who broke with that orthodoxy and entered any of the schools of Keynesianism cannot share the thesis of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) developed by this professor who has been chief economist of the Budget Committee of the US Senate. , and his colleagues from the University of Missouri-Kansas City such as Randall Wray, William Black or Michael Hudson.

The book combats at least half a dozen myths that, according to the author, fall on the ontological evil of public deficits; for example, the idea (so often repeated among us) that the Government should design Budgets as a family or a household would, which does not take into account that the Government has the power to issue currency (countries that have sovereignty monetary: USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Canada …). Or that deficits represent a burden for subsequent generations, burdened by a debt enjoyed by their predecessors; or that they are harmful because they expel private investment, since they do not finance it; or that the increase in socioeconomic rights always entails difficulties that end up leading to a deficit in the debate. Mariana Mazzucato, another very relevant economist, has written that after reading Kelton’s book “they will never again think of the public budget as someone who manages a domestic economy.”

The MMT is an economic theory that defends that a sovereignly monetary State has an unlimited capacity to pay for the goods that it wishes to buy or fulfill the promised payments. Insolvency and bankruptcy of that state are not possible as you can always pay. The limits of the deficit are not in the state’s ability to spend money, but in resisting inflationary pressures. The deficits did not prevent Franklin Delano Roosevelt from implementing the new dealNor did they dissuade John F. Kennedy from promoting a program to send man to the moon, nor did they ever deprive some politicians of any part of supporting conflicts, forgetting about the tabar of budget balance.