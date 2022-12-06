Kirstie Alley he leaves us at the age of 71. I’m True And Lillie Parker, children of the Hollywood star, to inform us of his death on social media. It seems that everything would have happened on December 5 due to a recently discovered tumor. Kirstie was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 12, 1951; her great career in show business begins with Match Games And Password Plustwo television programs.

However, his real journey on the big screen began in 1982 in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khanwhere he interprets the Lieutenant Saavik. Left the role in the iconic American series will reappear in ’87 when he will interpret Rebecca Howe in the sitcom’s final season Cheers. Her career saw its peak in the 80s and in this decade it is possible to remember her also for other films such as “Look Who’s Talking” And “Summer school“.

In ’94 he won a emmys for his role in David’s Mother, where she plays the mother of a disabled boy; she will later return to the world of sitcoms with Veronica’s Atelier. His most recent appearances were when he took second place in Dancing with the Stars and al Masked Singer. On social media, the actress is mourned by fans and children, adopted together with Parker Stevensonwho remember her as a loving mother and grandmother.