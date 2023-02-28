Lazio-Sampdoria has an unexpected spectator. Massimo Ferrero is in the vip stand at the Olympic stadium in Rome, the city where he lives, to watch the match of his former team. In fact, since the end of December, the Sampdoria club has been represented by Marco Lanna and is grappling with a difficult economic and financial situation. Just four months ago, in mid-October, Ferrero showed up at Ferraris for the match against Roma and was forced to leave the grandstand escorted by the revolt of the fans. Even tonight there was no shortage of insults against him from the guests’ sector of the Stadio Olimpico.