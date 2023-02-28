The former patron returns to see the Blucerchiati live four months after his last appearance at Ferraris, which ended with the fans’ revolt in the stands
Lazio-Sampdoria has an unexpected spectator. Massimo Ferrero is in the vip stand at the Olympic stadium in Rome, the city where he lives, to watch the match of his former team. In fact, since the end of December, the Sampdoria club has been represented by Marco Lanna and is grappling with a difficult economic and financial situation. Just four months ago, in mid-October, Ferrero showed up at Ferraris for the match against Roma and was forced to leave the grandstand escorted by the revolt of the fans. Even tonight there was no shortage of insults against him from the guests’ sector of the Stadio Olimpico.
Ferrero’s public appearance takes place a few days after the threat with the pig’s head delivered to the Corte Lambruschini office. Inside the cardboard box is also a note with an inscription containing explicit threats to the former Sampdoria patron and the current vice president Antonio Romei.
February 27 – 21:26
