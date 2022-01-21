The viral video of a child approaching a stray dog: the scene warmed the heart of the entire world of the web

Today we want to show you some images that have gone viral on the web, which have captured a poor man stray dog and the loving gesture of a child.

We all realize how much it is difficult and sad the life of a stray animal. He has no place to take refuge from the elements, he does not know the warmth of a caress and struggles every day to find the small amount of food that allows him to get to the next day.

Many dogs that live on the street are skinny, dirty, and covered in parasites. They are treated by passers-by as plague-stricken and driven away, sometimes even in very abrupt way.

The video that went viral on the web and which has been around the world in a few days, shows a sweet baby who just can’t remain indifferent at the sight of a poor stray dog.

The video of the stray dog ​​and the child

The little one kneels in front of the puppy and begins to gently stroking his muzzle. The dog looks at him and seems to melt in front of that gesture of love that he had dreamed of for who knows how long.

Someone on the street took their cell phone and filmed the whole scene. Then, he posted it on social networks, with the intent of sending a important message to adults all over the world: children have a humble and loving spirit towards those in need.

This baby is a reflection of what it means to be human.

The footage is short, but it shows the reaction of a poor stray dog, that closes his eyes and is pampered by that little human.

Anyone who is raising this baby should be proud. We want to express our gratitude to his mom and dad, they not only allowed the child to get closer to the little street, but also made this little one a great human being.

Stray dogs have need of love and our helpwe are not indifferent to their situation.