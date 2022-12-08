Mexico. – At only 22 years old, the influencer karely ruiz has achieved an entire empire, because, in several interviews, the model has assured that her success is due to the Only Fans platform and that today, thanks to the profits obtained by said social network, enjoy luxurious cars, brand clothing, trips and mansions, etc.

With a fortune of around 160 thousand dorales a month is like karely ruiz Enjoy your luxurious life Well, when uploading special content on Only Fans During 2022, she has obtained profits ranging from 3.2 million pesos, if not even more, to buy what she wants, and this time, the model fulfilled one of her dreams.

Through social networks, Karely Ruiz shared a publication with her millions of followers in which boasts of its new luxury Corvette automobile of the Chevrolet brand, which he even named it and characterized it as a “barbie car”, the influencer declared, “Look what the ‘chubby’ boughtand you, who bought a model’s body”, along with videos and photos showing off his luxurious car in Instagram stories.

In addition, the public figure originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, assured that it was the car of her dreams and made different confessions in which she pointed out how very satisfied she was with life for obtaining one of her greatest achievements, Karely Ruiz explained, “I cried when I bought it, my dream since I was a child was a car like this, life goes around a thousand times and I am very grateful”.

However, happiness would be overshadowed, because within minutes of sharing her new success in buying a luxurious car, constructive criticism by new account users would flood the comments on her publication, however, the influencer’s joy for this new triumph was not taken away and Karely Ruiz exploded against the attacks towards his person.

“Thanks to all the people who sent me their good comments about my car, and to those who didn’t, well, what do I tell you, put your batteries together and stop envying and make cash in any way,” said Karely Ruiz before the criticism for buying its new luxurious and expensive car.