Allergies, violent reactions to contact with certain substances or insect bites can turn out to be really bad “jokes”. The consequences can also be worse than expected, some have lost much more than a little time for convalescence. The close encounter from which the actor emerged devastated Matthew McConaughey It’s not extraterrestrial, but still very unpleasant.

The actor, a celebrity appreciated and loved by millions of film buffs, had a close encounter with a bee didn’t end too well. This is demonstrated by the photo he shared on X, where he shows off his battered face after a really good bee stingThe 54-year-old actor smiles while showing his swollen right eye.

In the caption, Matthew McConaughey wrote “bee swell,” a play on words between “bee” and the expression “be swell” (which means to be swollen or strong). The actor’s photo immediately caught the attention of many fans, who reacted and commented en masse on the post. A celebrity like him certainly doesn’t go unnoticed even for “small” events like these. Despite everything, Matthew McConaughey seems in good health and in a good mood to see the photograph published.

According to sources close to ‘People’, the actor has not commitments on the set in this period, and there is no damage to his activity which, as you can imagine, includes the presence and centrality of his face, of his appearance on the set. Matthew McConaughey can therefore afford to take a break and rest while waiting for his eye to return to normal. It is known that the actor has taken a long break from the cinema, with the last vocal appearance in the role of Buster Moon in Sing 2.

Among the many reactions, there was also that of Bear Gryllsanother well-known face who has been through a lot, including insect bites. The survival expert jokingly recounted having experienced a situation similar to the actor’s. Many may remember Grylls’ swollen face in an episode of his program focused on survival in extreme places.

The former soldier’s comment to the actor did not offer any fundamental advice, but it is worth dwelling on the topic. In case of bee stings or other insects, it is important to check whether the stinger has remained in the skin. It is important to clean the affected area, apply cold compresses or ice and contact a pharmacist to request the right treatment depending on the sting and the condition of the mark on the skin. Avoid scratching, even if the discomfort is very strong.