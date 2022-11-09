M. GALICIAN New York Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 07:40



A strong survival impulse moved New Yorkers on Tuesday to deviate from their accelerated pace through the streets to invest their time in something that is little valued in democracies: voting. Something that this morning the Governor of the State, Kathy Hochul, who has managed to revalidate herself in office, despite the narrow difference that she maintained with her Republican rival, Lee Zeldin, will undoubtedly appreciate. New York will remain blue, the color that defines the Democratic Party.

Some citizens cared about their individual freedoms. Others felt it imperative to return security to the streets and the border. The former voted for the Democratic Party, the latter for the Republican. As a gynecologist, Jenna Kaufam, pregnant with her first child at age 36, knows better than anyone how important it is to control the spark of life to receive it as a gift or as a nightmare. You can’t imagine the damage it would do to the women of New York if Congressman Lee Zeldin had been elected Governor. Reinvented as a moderate, the former Army lawyer, against abortion and homosexual marriages, was until recently one of the staunchest defenders of Donald Trump.

Abortion is also what moved Myriam Gómez, a Dominican from Queens who is increasingly afraid of going home on the subway when she leaves work in Manhattan. “You can’t even work at night anymore,” she complained. She voted for Zeldin, because in the evangelical religion, abortion is a crime as immoral or more so than the ones she fears, and only someone strict like him can put an end to this “massacre.” Crimes of intimacy and crimes on the street, those are the two trump cards of the Republican who has flooded the airwaves with dark ads, like horror movies linked in 30 seconds to TikTok.

Since there is no day of reflection in the US, Zeldin campaigned Monday at a Bronx bus stop where an elderly man was recently stabbed, to remind voters that Governor Kathy Hochul has not stopped the violence. She could have reminded, as Barack Obama does, that the Republicans’ response has been to allow guns to circulate freely on the streets of New York in an every man for himself, but she doesn’t, because that would antagonize the voters of her Buffalo. native. Hochul needed at least 30% to 35% of the big city vote to counteract the conservative mentality of rural counties closer to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Canada. On the eve of the elections, her mission was to wait for the voters at the mouth of the subway to beg them to go to their polling station on their way to work. “Only the people save the people,” chanted the Nicaraguan students of the revolts against Daniel Ortega.

‘Proud’ deniers



Dylan Oliver, a 27-year-old technician for the local cable company, had already toured two polling stations looking for the one that belonged to him, because his name did not appear on the census. He had never before found New York dancing in elections, and although he agreed with Zeldin on the need to curb crime, it did not seem like the right year to vote for a Republican. “What matters now is protecting the rights of women,” he said convinced.

A short distance away, another Spectrum technician was babbling in surprise. “Elections? Hmm? It won’t be today, right? Yes, and he could not vote, because in the United States it is necessary to register the vote and the deadline for New York ended almost five months ago, when nobody imagined that the State Government could be at stake.

It is not easy to raise awareness in a democracy, no matter how subliminally it is on the ballot. Shirley Henderson, a 70-year-old African-American who has seen enough to take it seriously, promised to drag her remaining daughter to the polls – two died from drugs. “Do you think things are bad and are you going to vote Republican?” She repeated incredulously, unable to understand her fellow citizens. “Well, you’re going to see how things turn out if they win!” Her surprise grows. “Look what Donald Trump did and people keep voting for him and his boys!” On the 15th, the tycoon says that he will make “a big announcement” that is expected as the launch of his new presidential candidacy. The president has endorsed 227 “proud deniers” who defend against all irrefutable evidence his victory over Joe Biden and promise to support him in case he claims fraud again.

“It’s a terrifying prospect,” the pregnant gynecologist mused, hugging her husband and dog. “If we don’t even recognize the legitimacy of the elections, what is left of this country?”