Look too much at his wife: 31-year-old bites off the ear of a passer-by

Fear in Sondrio, where a 31-year-old man was arrested for biting off a passerby’s ear. According to the reconstruction made by the police, the two men were arguing over one too many glances at the wife of the arrested person. The 31-year-old would have suddenly thrown himself on the victim, biting off the upper part of the right auricle. The attacker was taken immediately

to the Sondrio hospital, who discharged him with a prognosis of more than 40 days for “amputation of the upper third of the right auricle with permanent injury”.

The 31-year-old, originally from Nigeria, was arrested for malicious bodily harm. Against the man, with precedents for abuse in the family and violence and threat to a public official, the commissioner issued a warning