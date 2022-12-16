When driving a vehicle, we all know that just by seeing what is in front of us, we will be able to overcome obstacles and advance on our route to arrive at our destination on time and in the right way.

I don’t know of anyone who moves forward, looking back, it would be a great foolishness.

But many of us are like that in life. We refuse to let go of the past, be it by recriminating our mistakes or wallowing in yesterday’s triumphs.

We refuse to leave the past in the past. The past is only useful if it helps us acquire lessons that help us to improve the present and anticipate the future, when we use them to hide behind it and justify our failures, it is a hindrance that we must shake off.

When we anchor ourselves in the past, ignoring the present and denying the future, we become our biggest and most insurmountable obstacle.

The future is ahead, never behind, we move forward, never backwards.

Lao Tse, the Chinese philosopher, already expressed it “we must not go back, nor to gain momentum” which does not mean ignoring the past, but only taking from it what is useful and discarding what is undesirable.

Looking to the future is the best formula to arrive at it without surprises or setbacks. There is a big difference between looking at “THE” future and looking at “TO” the future. We will never be able to look into the future, we cannot see what does not exist, but we can always look to the future, that is, ahead, to what may come.

True, the future does not exist, but neither does the past. The difference is that the future will exist and the past will never come back.

Living in the present prepares us to solve the future, but it can never help us to solve the past, that is a personal decision.

Our homeland had a past, has a present, and will have a future. Our elders made an effort in the past to give us a present. We have to make an effort in the present to deliver a better future to future generations.

Let’s do the homework, this is an urgent and non-transferable mission.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact in favor of our homeland.

Thanks.