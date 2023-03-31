And this M3 alternative is even stronger too.

The BMW M3 is a very big car, but it has a few drawbacks. First, the appearance. That just has to be your thing. And no, we don’t just mean Die Nase, but also the rest. They are quite extrovert styled cars. It may be that you want something less conspicuous through life.

Now you can go for the BMW M340i, which is a kind of M3 light these days. An M3 Air for the Steve Jobs apostles. That is exactly the car that G-Power has taken care of here.

Now it is not the first time that a slightly modified M340i passes by, but we did not want to keep this from you.

M3 alternative from G-Power

In the case of the G-Power M340i you get – in this specific case – more power than an M3 Competition! It’s not simple chip tuning. -Power has equipped the B58B30TU1 block with a hybrid turbo. the OPF has been replaced by a downpipe (only for export, not by the TüV) and a sports exhaust system has been mounted on this thick BMW. Of course, the ECU was finally adapted to all these upgrades. The result is 520 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque.

That is 10 hp and 50 nm more than the M3 Competition delivers. To be very honest, this car will still lose out to the M3 Competition. Not only because the M3 has more grip (wider tires, wider track) but especially because BMW has been very modest with the specified power and torque.

And what does that cost?

The prices are of course not tender. The turbo costs 3,332 euros, the downpipe is 2,495 euros. The GP-Deeptone sports exhaust is 4,165 euros. Then you also have to replace the charge cooler for 1.3909 euros. The ECU adjustments amount to 3,494 euros.

Of course you can continue shopping for some adjustments, such as an orange hood cover, Hurricane rims, lowering springs, a sports steering wheel with LEDs and an unlimited top speed for versions without a panoramic roof.

Then the price will rise sharply for this M3 alternative from G-Power. But in themselves those amounts are peanut’s: an M340i is new 89,244.30 euros, an M3 Competition will immediately cost you 138,307.30 euros. Another advantage: you can simply choose the parts you want. So mounting all mechanical upgrades on a Tanzanite blue M340i is also possible.

