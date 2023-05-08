To be clear: those are not our words, but those of tuner Hofele.

It may fall into the category of ‘first world problems’, but choosing a body kit for your G-Class is no easy task. There are quite a few possibilities. Because there was apparently not enough choice yet, the German tuner Hofele comes up with a new bodykit for the G-Class to turn on.

Hofele opts for the usual treatment: even wider wheel arches, even thicker bumpers, et cetera. A striking detail are the ventilation grilles on the wheel arches, which you would rather expect on a dashboard. You also stand out in the dark, thanks to the extra lighting on the roof and in the front bumper.

Large jetsers should of course also not be missed. We owe you the exact rim size, but feel free to count on 24 inches. To top it off, there is also a wrong color, which you would only expect on this kind of tuning projects (unless Mercedes also supplies this color itself).

Hofele has not done half work, because the interior of this G-Class has also been completely addressed. Whether the interior will be refurbished is another matter, but it is clear that you are not in a standard G-Class. Hofele has pulled out all the stops: carbon with diamond patterns, perforated leather with circle patterns, Alcantara, green accents and even a starry sky.

Is all that ostentation also accompanied by extra horsepower? Of course, Hofele can make the 4.0 liter biturbo V8 produce 800 horsepower. Because yes, you also want to be able to trump your neighbor with his standard G 63 on that point.

