The BMW 5-Series with Performance is still not very nice.

The new BMW 5 Series is hot and official. The classic benchmark in the E-segment takes some getting used to. On one side is the Funfer not as particularly styled as the Siebener. But yes, to say that it has become a very nice classic-lined sedan … no. According to designer Domagoj Dukec, BMW wanted to hide that the 5-Series has fallen out quite considerably. This is partly due to the fact that there is also a fully electric version. But it didn’t quite work out. We are waiting for the Touring. Or on the Audi A6 e-tron.

Unless, maybe a sprinkling of M Performance Parts can turn things around. We can judge that now, because Wilco Block managed to take some photos again. The recipe is now known. Many black (carbon) details provide a ‘sportier’ look. Of course there are also rims and stripes. You can even choose from BMW’s range which Performance Parts you like. But BMW itself, of course, hopes that you take the whole package.

In that case you get a black grille, which is of course always the epitome of good taste. We still wonder what people would have said if this had been presented in 1999 as the BMW of the future. But okay, we’re here now.

Do we still have positivity to share? Yes, the rims themselves are quite nice. Although colleague @willeme want to know how they were manufactured, where that happened and how much they weigh. Then buy?

This article Look, the new BMW 5-Series with performance parts appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#BMW #5Series #performance #parts