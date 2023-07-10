Can a manufacturer of budget crossovers also make a beautiful sports car interior? So yes.

Where MG used to be a brand for the irrational buyer, the new MG is a brand for the rational buyers. You buy an MG these days because it’s a good deal, not because it makes you greedy. However, that should change with the MG Cyberster.

With the Cyberstar has MG as the first brand to own an electric roadster. Okay, of course there was once the Tesla Roadster, but that was more of a targa. The Cyberster will be a thoroughbred roadster, with a soft top and two seats.

MG has chosen not to reveal everything at once, but to share information and images bit by bit. We already have a nice picture of the MG Cyberster, but what we had not yet seen was the interior.

MG mainly builds budget cars, so the question was whether they could also make an interior worthy of a sports car. We have to say: that is certainly not disappointing, if we look at the photos like this. The interior of the MG Cyberster looks very premium.

There are some elements that are familiar. For example, the ‘handle’ on the center console is very reminiscent of the Jaguar F Type and the large wide screen seems inspired by BMW’s Curved Display. But that doesn’t matter.

There was also talk that the MG Cyberster would get a yoke steering wheel á la Tesla. We saw this not only on the concept car, but also on leaked photos. This may become an option, but it is not standard. Which is totally fine, because such a yoke is just clumsy anyway.

The only thing missing are the specifications of the MG Cyberster, but we already have leaked figures. There would be a version with 310 hp and one with 536 hp. Unfortunately, they will not be lightweight sports cars, weighing 1,850 kg and 1,985 kg respectively. Anyway, that is also about what an M4 Convertible weighs.

The MG Cyberstar will probably reveal all its secrets this week. The car will debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The electric roadster will therefore be in action on the famous hillclimb.

