The old Civic Type-R can be beautiful, but you have to get started yourself.

A new Honda Civic Type-R has recently come on the market. According to many, the new model is a huge improvement compared to its predecessor and that is true. The design director of the previous model was probably a hyperactive blind toddler who was stiff from the Bullit energy drink. That Honda Civic was so exaggerated that it provoked laughter rather than being impressed.

We love original cars, but we can understand that with a bright yellow Civic Type R you will not participate in a funeral procession. That is grossly inappropriate. Not that you can with this Civic van M&D Design will do, but a few simple yet effective upgrades go a long way, as it turns out.

Old Civic Type-R can be quite beautiful

In case you don’t know M&D Design, that’s a German (duh) company from Dinslaken, just across the border at Arnhem. In principle, you can drive up with any car and they can make something beautiful out of it at M&D Design. Today’s topic is the previous generation Civic Type-R.

There is a chance that you cannot afford the current one. When we heard the new price of Honda, we again did not know whether to laugh or cry? And then this old Civic Type-R is a good solution. The color blue is already refreshing. Better than the off white, dull black or a bright color.

No drooping butt syndrome

The Z Performance rims (ZP.FORGED 5 Deep Concave) are also an improvement. They are 9.5 x 20 in size and fitted with 255/30 20 Continental Sport Contact 6 tires. You have to look closely, but they are two-piece wheels. The rim bed is silver, the rim center is Royal Gold. It gives this old Civic Type-R something Subaru Impreza-esque. For the sake of beauty, the wheels could be 1 inch smaller, but don’t forget that Honda delivered this generation Civic on 20 inch wheels!

The car has also been slightly lowered. The old Civic Type-R (well, old) is equipped with lowering springs from Eibach: the front with 20 millimeters lowering and the rear with 10 millimeters. Then you will no longer suffer from the ‘hanging butt syndrome’ that so many cars have nowadays. Prices are not known, but finding and adjusting a neat occasion is undoubtedly cheaper than a new one!

Read more? These are all Civic Type-Rs in a row, all of them!

This article Look, that’s how the old Civic Type-R is beautiful first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Civic #TypeR #beautiful