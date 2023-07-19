Jay Pecho will serve as CTO, Aaron Marroquin as lead artist, Prashant Patil as artistic director and Kyle Marks as creative director.

Former developers from EA, Bungie and Kongerate have founded a new studio: Look North World . Let’s talk about Alex Seropian, Jay Pecho, Patrick Moran, Kyle Marks, Aaron Marroquin and Prashant Patil. Alex Seropian is best known as the founder of Bungie, i.e. the creator team of Halo and Destiny.

Look North World’s first game

The Look North World team

Look North World’s first game is Outlaw Corral. It is a Fortnite island developed in Unreal Engine.

The game is described as “a wild west island of skill-based shooting”. The “islands” of Fortnite developed with “Unreal Engine for Fortnite” allow developers to earn based on the number of players playing on that island.

“Developing in UEFN opens a whole new world of opportunities and we are in uncharted territory. Through experimentation, we’ll see what players like and involve them in decisions,” Seropian said.

“We’re throwing ourselves into a ‘virtual sky’s the limit’ mentality. As we develop creative ideas, we’ll learn how these platforms engage, entertain and stimulate social interactions, so we can iterate on them accordingly.”

Players can have a active role in providing input for future Look North World games by joining the company’s Discord.

The first 1,000 members of Discord they will automatically be added to the company’s Beta Test channel to help test new games before releasing them.