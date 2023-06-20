Today, Mexico is going through a surreal stage where what cannot be, is, and what is, is painted as if it were not, and all because of the continuity of the political project of President López Obrador, a situation that has a reference in his revocation of mandate that in this unreal world that he has created, led him to promote it, when that would be an issue of the opposition, which in turn refused and in the end turned it into a process of ratification.

For me, that is the clearest starting point of said surrealism that today reaches levels never imagined when in the same project of political continuity through its designated heirs, who fight to be the main one, he denies the finger and applies four, well, six: Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López Hernández, Marcelo Ebrard, Ricardo Monreal, to whom Manuel Velasco and Gerardo Fernández Noroña added.

They were all nominated by him since he advanced the succession process, times and forms, after the electoral failure of 2021. Since then, those appointed have fully dedicated themselves to their campaigns with public resources, being the last to arrive, and the most discreet, Lopez Hernandez.

This, which is already an open presidential campaign, is called a contest for the survey that will define the coordinator of the national defense committee of the fourth transformation, a winner who at the end of November will become its presidential candidate, an open campaign that until INE He has said that he is not such nor are they pre-candidates.

Everything, then, is a simulation so that Lopez Obrador decide your succession.

And there they go, their appointees, naked, covered with the presidential veil in this surreal world where what is, they disguise it and disguises are what count.

remnants

1. SUBSIDIARY.- Marcelo Ebrard yesterday he took a shot that surpassed his contenders by announcing that as president he will create the secretariat of the 4-T and will place Andrés Manuel López Beltrán in charge. This provoked harsh criticism from those who see it as the citizen option within Morena. At night he told her no;

2. RELAY.- On Thursday, the president said that due to overwork he had not thought about taking over at the Ministry of the Interior. After the weekend, yesterday, he announced that he would be Luisa María Alcalde. He once again leaves Alejandro Encinas hanging like in 2005, when he believed that he would be a candidate for the capital’s government and that ebrard he would replace him but in the end, he made this candidate and Encinas in charge; and

3. AUCTION.- Minister Javier Laynez Potisek’s project proposes to invalidate the second part of plan B of the electoral reform of Lopez Obrador. If there is procedural logic, said reform will be annulled in plenary, like the first part, by eight votes against the three of the Lopez Obrador ministers: Loretta Ortiz, Yasmín Esquivel and Arturo Zaldívar.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

