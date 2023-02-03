Max Verstappen shows off his new helmet and yes, it still has a Jumbo logo on it.

As a Formula 1 driver you have little choice. How your car and your outfit look is completely determined by your team. Nevertheless, drivers can still give a personal touch to the whole: with their helmet. And with their racing number, but that leaves little room for creativity.

Max Verstappen undoubtedly attaches less importance to his outfit than, for example, fashion icon Hamilton, but he also has his own helmet design. Verstappen has been recognizable for years by his white helmet. Don’t worry: in 2023 he will also get a helmet with white predominating. The new helmet design was unveiled today.

There are a few things different: instead of white with gold, the helmet is now red-white-blue. We also saw the Dutch tricolor on Max’s helmet during the Dutch GP. Fortunately, the colors are in the correct order, so it is not an expression of support for the farmers. The Dutch lion can again be seen on top of the helmet, but it is now orange instead of gold. Orange on top!

The new helmet of Max Verstappen still says Jumbo, despite all the vicissitudes surrounding Frits van E. For that reason, the supermarket has also retired from motorsport, but they will nevertheless continue to sponsor Max Verstappen. At least this year anyway.

The Dutch CarNext.com has disappeared from the helmet, but another Dutch company has returned: Heineken. However, you can search for the name Heineken for a long time. It only says ‘Player 0.0’ on the helmet, which is an expression of Heineken. Furthermore, EA is a new sponsor of Max.

All in all, there is more to say about Max’s new helmet than about Red Bull’s new livery. That is almost exactly the same.

