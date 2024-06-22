They had found her the morning before Christmas Eve, with the cell phone cable twisted around her neck and her body dangling from the beam of an underpass in Terlizzi in the Puglia area.

It was December 23, 2016. She had a sweet and innocent face, but that day, despite her 22 years, she had decided to end it and to end her short life, she had thought of keeping on the elegant dress worn for a ceremony to which she had been invited the day before. A marriage, one that she, Claudia De Chirico and her partner, Davide Falcetta, would never have had.

Because their story could have been anything but a happy relationship, destined to be crowned with a mutual promise.

Davide was a man who mistreated his woman, who humiliated her, who tried to manipulate her to convince her that she was worthless, resulting in phrases and written messages such as: «If you don’t disappear I’ll beat you», or: «You’re beating me up », or again: «Kill yourself».

Even those terrible sentences are part of the provision with which the judge of Trani, Marina Chiddo, who rejected the fourth request for dismissal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and after years, took the case into her own hands, hypothesizing the scenario of “death as a consequence of the mistreatment in family”.

It took a long time to put Falcetta’s back against the wall. At the time of Claudia’s death, she was a boy, but today she is 35 years old and is preparing to face the right judicial process that will identify her responsibilities for such a tragic and unmotivated death. The judge underlined how his behavior included physical violence and moral conditioning, psychological emptying and demolition of the dignity of women. Abuse that would have brought the young woman to a state of prostration to the point of seeing her death as the only escape from the suffering that she had also spoken about with a close friend of hers, telling her that Davide often raised his hands on her.

According to Judge Chiddo, Claudia took her own life due to the “progressive nullification of her person” resulting from her partner’s violent and threatening conduct. It was certainly a suicide, but it is the cause of this gesture that is at the center of the investigation: the continuous mistreatment suffered by the woman, the harassment that would have led to her tragic decision.

The evening before taking her own life, Claudia had argued with Davide. After the fight, he left her alone, drunk and injured, on the street, and then went to sleep. The following morning, he was awakened by the news of the young woman’s death. The judge believes that Falcetta was even aware of the risk that the woman could commit suicide, especially since a few hours before her death, the girl had sent him a photo of the railway tracks with the phrase “I have decided”.