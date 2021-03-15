Director Alfonso Albacete (‘More than love frenzy’, ‘I will survive’) has started in Mexico the filming of ‘The bride of America’, his second solo film after ‘Solo chemistry’. It is a comedy inspired by the true story of his own father, a Hispanic-Mexican co-production starring Look at Ibarguren (who has ‘Mom or Dad’ and ‘Operation Camarón’ pending premiere), Pol monen (‘The practitioner’ or ‘Who would you take to a desert island?’) And Eduardo Casanova (also a director, known for ‘Pieles’, and who prepares ‘La piedad’, with Ana Belén), on the Spanish side, and Diana Bovio, Christian Vázquez and Maribel Guardia on the Mexican side.

«It all begins the day I received a call from my father in which he told me that he was marrying a Mexican woman thirty years younger, who he had met on the internet and that he was inviting me to his wedding. The story that my own father gave me served as the perfect excuse to talk about topics that really interest me, such as that differences are what make us unique. If prejudices are eliminated, these differences allow us to enrich ourselves in values, and can serve to better understand each other and be more tolerant “, says the director and screenwriter, Alfonso Albacete.

The film’s plot features Ana, a young Spanish woman whose boyfriend has just left, and Tono (her brother), who receive surprising news: their father (Pepe) marries a woman he met online. They decide to travel to Mexico to attend the wedding, but what they find there is not what they expected. Rous, the bride, is not only younger than them, but her large Mexican family, from a popular and noisy neighborhood, led by Lupe (the mother), has prepared a welcome for them that they will not forget in their lives. Especially Ana, who will meet Horacio, the irresistible brother of the bride, a Mexican who is capable of making her very… very nervous. Both families will have to overcome prejudices and cultural clashes, to discover that love can be in the different.

Alfonso Albacete (Murcia, 1963) was originally a video artist. From these first jobs until he makes his first film, he goes through many phases: he is part of the directing team under Juan Antonio Bardem in the TVE series ‘Lorca, muerte de un poeta’ (1987), he works in audiovisual production for advertising, he directs documentary series, and in 1996 he joined David Menkes and Miguel Bardem with whom he founded Frenzy Films with whom he co-directs ‘Sorry pretty, but Lucas loved me.’ And David Menkes co-directs ‘Atomic’, ‘I will survive’, ‘I Love You, Baby’. ‘Between living and dreaming’, and ‘Lies and fat’. In 2015 he began his career as a solo director with ‘Solo Química’. He has also published a novel, ‘Everything moves’.

The working-class neighborhood of Xochimilco and the Historic Center of Mexico City are the main locations where the first stage of filming will take place, which will conclude in Pamplona at the end of April. ‘La novia de América’ is a production by Tornasol Film (Gerardo Herrero) and La novia de América AIE (Spain), in co-production with Animal de Luz Films (Mexico), with the participation of Movistar +.