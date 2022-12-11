Here is the rainbow jersey that Remco Evenepoel will sport in 2023. The 22-year-old Belgian from Soudal Quick Step presented it on Sunday through the team and is currently training in Spain towards the new season. Back from a fabulous 2022 (among the great successes the Liège-Bastogne-Liege and the Vuelta as well as the World Championship), Evenepoel will be the most eagerly awaited at the 2023 Giro d’Italia, to which he has already announced his presence: of the pink race, which he starts on May 6th from Fossacesia Marina and ends on Sunday May 28th in Rome, he will be the favourite. The seasonal debut in 2023 is expected at the Vuelta San Juan in Argentina, from 22 to 29 January. Evenepoel managed to bring a grand tour back to Belgium this year after 44 years, as his last compatriot to do so was De Muynck at the 1978 Giro.