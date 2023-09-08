The Colombian National Team started its path on the right foot in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Néstor Lorenzo’s team defeated Venezuela 1-0 this Thursday, for the first date on the road to the most important nations contest.

A goal from Rafael Santos Borre, at the beginning of the second half, was enough to unlock a game that in the first half seemed destined for a draw. And although the joy of the victory stole the greatest amount of attention, several events took place in the stands of the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla that gained their own prominence. Among them, the discussion that congressman Agmeth Escaf had with some members of Luis Díaz’s family, in the western gallery.

And, after the moment of heat, it was known What did the relatives of Luis Díaz tell you?the greatest figure of the national team, to the former television presenter.

‘No one has a chair’

As can be seen through videos circulating on social networks, Agmeth Escaf ended up in a discussion with Geraldine Poncepartner of Luis Díaz, and several members of his family.

Apparently, everything would have been due to a logistical problem, since the peasant’s family could not have made it in the localities assigned to it.

In fact, as seen in the recordings, Escaf arrives with his family to sit in that area where Díaz’s relatives were located. This, because he would have the numbered tickets for those chairs. However, Díaz’s family would have been relocated there.



“Look, friend…, we are also the family of Luis Díaz”Geraldine Ponce tells Escaf, when he arrives at the place where she is sitting.

Then, one of Ponce’s relatives adds: “They stopped us.”

“No one has a chair”concludes Geraldine Ponce in the recording.

Later, Escaf leaves the place in the middle of messages from other fans.

Luis Díaz, according to the magazine ‘Semana’, was already informed of what happened. However, he did not comment on it.

What Agmeth Escaf said

Agmeth Escaf and the family of Luis Díaz arguing. Photo: Screenshot / @agmethescaf

“The truth is that it was not a matter of chairs, nothing more. In effect I arrived and there were no free seats because they had been taken despite being numbered seats, but the problem arose since I arrived in the area of ​​those stands, long before demanding my seats,” Escaf said on Twitter.

“The attack and harassment that my family suffered is referred to as a matter of political violence and intolerance. I know it from what they yelled at me and said,” he added, emphasizing what he experienced beyond the discussion with Luis’s family Diaz.

Then, he posted another message sharing his vision of what happened.

What happened to me today in the Metropolitan I never imagined that it could happen to me in my Promised Land, Barranquilla. It hurts me, I do not deny it, because it is the city that I carry in my soul and that I love the most, and because my children were present in the attack. And that just tells me that we’ve… pic.twitter.com/niBi1oxUVp — AGMETH ESCAF (@agmethescaf) September 8, 2023

The victory of Colombia against Venezuela

The experts from the Sports section of EL TIEMPO analyze what Colombia’s first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifier left behind.

