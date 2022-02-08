the classics never die

In recent years Disney has gone to great lengths to create new live-action versions of its much-loved animated classics. we already had Beauty and the Beast, The Lady and the Tramp, Aladdin Y The Lion King, to name a few. Each of them has had a different degree of acceptance, but the consensus is that they do not surpass the original.

Many of these animated films formed an important part of the childhood of a good number of people. For some, reliving their childhood is something that is priceless and for which they could pay any amount. It seems that some sellers want to take advantage of the nostalgia of some to make a small fortune, particularly with VHSs of The Lion King.

A VHS of The Lion King could cost you almost as much as a house

It is not a secret that there are people in the world with a lot of money who love to collect things. We have already seen that original copies of games, comics or movies are sold for exorbitant amounts. It seems that someone saw this and considered that a VHS from The Lion King was able to sell for a similar figure. Now the internet is filling up with crazy offers that maybe only mark zuckerberg would consider.

On sites like eBay Y wallapopspecializing in the buying and selling of items, are appearing copies of VHS from The Lion King. The curious thing is the quantities because some are sold for up to 30,000 euros, which would be the equivalent of about 700,000 Mexican pesos. Although there are some cheaper publications of only 500 euros.

This is perhaps because The Lion King It is often considered one of the best films of the so-called disney revival. During this time, in the 1990s, the mouse company released hit after hit, like Hercules, Mulan Y The little Mermaid. But of course the story Simba It has always been among the favorites.

The Lion King it is not the only tape whose copies in old formats are offered at quite high prices. some like Indiana Jones, The Ghostbusters Y Rocky are also found, even with higher figures. We know that there are those who are capable of paying these amounts. Maybe it’s time to take advantage of our collection of classic movies.

