Susana Zabaleta, Adrián Uribe, Adal Ramones, Omar Chaparro, Ricardo Margaleff, Ricardo Fastlicht, Faisy, and Germán and Freddy Ortega (Mascabrothers) are names that barely tell us anything in Spain, but they are stars of the scene and television in Mexico. All of them have gathered to star in ‘spamalot’, the crazy musical of Monty Python Based on your movie ‘The Knights of the Square Table‘, which officially opens this Wednesday in the Mexican capital.

At the head of production, a Spanish, Marc Montserrat-Drukkercurrent production director of the Soho Caixabank Theater of Antonio Banderas. The Catalan director had his first contact with this musical seventeen years ago, when he worked as a management assistant and director resident in the production of ‘spamalot’ he directed Tricicle. In 2011 he directed this title in Mexico, where he returns now in a production of Alejandro Gouwho has gathered, presumes Montserrat-Drukker, “to a cast of macro-stars.”

The story tells, in the key of parody, of the search for the Holy Grail by King Arturo and his gentlemento those who recruit on his way. ‘Spamalot’ premiered in New York in March 2005. Exactly twenty years have passed since then and the world has changed a lot. Among other things, says Barcelona director, had not exploded the #Metoo Revolution, but «Monty Python was clearly anticipated, and always from the most intelligent humor, to the events of the last two decades. It raises, from the most acidic and absurd humor, the adventure of a group of rough and primary men), dispossessed of ideologies and principles, very alone and not very ready, which go in search of an alleged grail with the hope of finding in him an answer that fills their empty lives of happiness ».

But she is the only woman in the show, the Lady of the Lake“The one that leads and facilitates the men to achieve their goal:” As the mother goddess, she will save them from darkness by guiding them by the unknown path of emotions so that they finally discover their true Yoes and feel realized, “says Montserrat -Drukker.









The figures speak well of a overproduction “Las Vegas style,” as the director points out: 157 mobile spotlights, more than 350 square meters of LED screens, three 50,000 lumens laser projectors … “There are 680 costume changes (in lancelot change there are more than 12,000 Hand -stuck mirrors), 237 wigs, 24 scenographic changes … on stage, in addition to the protagonists, there are 25 dancers … In total we work more than 130 people to make possible the show every night, ”says the director.

“I wanted to ‘tropicalize it’ without ‘Mexicalizar’ in excess,” says Montserrat-Drukker of its staging, in which he has worked “elbow with elbow” with Alejandro Reyes (its artistic director) and the Spanish choreographer Carmelo Segura. The challenge is to achieve a balance between the spectacularity and that the part of the comedy works, explains the director, who underlines the “personality and effervescence” of the stars that participate in the production, which will be on the poster in principle for ten weeks.

A ‘spamalot’ will be added, in a little over one month, another expected staging with a Spanish seal: ‘Malinche‘, The musical of Nacho Cano, who will lift the curtain in the Mexican pediment on March 28.