The trilogy related to the short works of Tatsuki Fujimoto unfortunately it ended. After Short Stories 17-21 (here the review) e Short Stories 22-26who have collected the author’s youthful stories under the sign of Star Comicshas in fact also arrived in Italy Look Backthe one-shot (i.e. a self-contained story) published in 2021 in Japan which concluded the collection linked to the established author of Chainsaw Man.

Will a single volume be able to leave its mark on our memory? Let’s find out together in our usual review!

Original title: Look Back

Italian title: Look Back

Italian release: October 28, 2022



Japanese release: July 19, 2021

Number of Volumes: 1

Publishing house: Star Comics

Genre: Slice of life, Manga creation, Scholastic

Drawings: Tatsuki Fujimoto

History: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Format: 11.5 x 17.5 – B/W

Number of facades: 144 We reviewed Look Back via press copy provided to us by Star Comics.

A passion that becomes a job

The story is not something innovative, but it could trivially be summed up with the phrase “a girl who wants to draw“. In truth this is only the basis of the microcosm created by Fujimoto, and it’s not even that linear. In fact, the manga is mainly divided into three narrative sections, which follow the growth of the two protagonist girls, Fujino (the main one) and Kiyomoto (the “sidekick”): first of all we have school life, where the spark is born, with the competition on the school newspaper that leads the two schoolgirls (they are still in elementary school) to get to know each other. Then, there is artistic evolution, with the creation of the first manga, collaborations and competitions, up to transforming this hobby into a real job. Finally we have the moment of the watershed, that will move you from this daydream, sowing doubts, frustration and raw awareness.

Various other nuances intertwine around this main line: social problems, envies, successes, desires, clichés, and multiple difficulties. In short, the life of a mangaka we are shown guiding the reader along the tracks of the lives of Fujino and Kiyomoto, which add an almost familiar context to an otherwise already heard story. Everything is narrated for what it is, with more or less fictionalized notes, and with a single law that will keep you glued from the first to the last page: “the show must go on“.

Ink snapshots

The story is therefore not, at least in this case, the part we most value of Look Back. Indeed, this appears as simple as frank: descriptive tables, vague dialogues, but useful to contextualize emotions, various action scenes scattered in the pivotal points of the plot and information that accumulate on each other, quickly creating solid pillars for this world. However, they alternate with all this pure, touching and impactful imagescinematic like those of GON or indelible like those of Blame. Direct as a black and white photograph, but also cryptic and full of details such as the “spot the differences” of the puzzle week, which entice you both to quickly scroll through the pages and to linger to find unexpected details.

No big explanations needed. Everything is visible, from the emotions of the characters to their thoughts, not only thanks to facial expressions and gestures, but through an arrangement of light, furnishings, seasons and chiaroscuro. Every challenge and every inner dilemma is anticipated by images even before words, so much so that it would be enough to leaf through it without reading a single letter to understand its contents. The writing only comes into play later, mostly in the alternate ending stages, a “What if” unexpected, although already seen in many series, which is addressed in a direct and personal way, with the recognizable style of one of the most acclaimed mangakas of the moment. In fact, if the drawings and the typical trait of the author were not enough, with jaunty and humanized facesthey come to our rescue neat vignettes, rich in details, which contrast rooms decorated like shelves in a supermarket with equally detailed open environments (natural or city), both inserted perfectly into each facade of the volume. In short, an enviable style that is now recognizable by all.

Along the river of memories

The title “Look Back” certainly refers what happens in the last pages, where the main protagonist finds herself looking back, trying to understand what would have happened to her life, and Kiyomoto’s, if only they hadn’t met. However, Fujimoto’s work could also be a simple “looking back” of the author himself: Look Back is in fact, almost clearly, also an autobiography of the author, who exudes all the passion for this difficult job, carrying the related themes with him. Reading the story of Fujino and Kiyomoto, whose kanji (thanks internet!) make up Fujimoto’s surname by no coincidence. Who knows any artists then he will not struggle to identify all the problems and little joys that characterize the life of those who put drawing first: dedication, attempts, prejudices (in Italy then!), the support of parents and friends that often comes missing, relationships and all those difficulties common to those who want to express their art.

In short, joys and sorrows, and it is precisely to show the two sides of the coin that the world of Look Back advances through two girls with different personalities and abilities. The first with a life partially from otakubut still reckless, social, provocative, and attention-seeking, while the other more similar to the classic representations of hikikomoriclosed in itself, but full of hard graphic work. Roles that are initially clearly defined, but then they get confused and almost switch. Fickle facets of what could indeed be the soul of the mangaka and of an artist in general.

Empathy above all

It is certainly not the first work that focuses on the figure of the mangaka (let’s mention series such as Bakuman, Billy Bat, Generation puppets…,), but there are very few that represent backgrounds and feelings so finely, amplifying the reader’s sympathy for this work. One cannot fail to sympathize (or sometimes hate) Fujino and Kiyomoto, with their many facets linked to the difficulties and prejudices overcome, but also to moments of discouragement. As you know, there are in fact many cases of nervous breakdown and work-related illness among mangakas, which in some cases even led to death.

Fujino, a fourth grade student, nurtures a visceral passion for manga, which she expresses by creating a series of humorous strips for the school newspaper appreciated for their inventiveness and wit by both her classmates and adults. The undisputed idol of her class, she sees her position re-discussed when a girl named Kyomoto, a classmate who refuses to attend school, begins to publish for the same newspaper, revealing a graphic skill that leaves everyone speechless . The sudden appearance of a "rival" disrupts the daily life of the young woman, who now begins to question her real abilities and her aspirations for the future. How will she react? What type will this Kyomoto be? What unexpected revolving doors will the future hold for her?

A fact present in Look Back certainly recalls some traits of theJuly 18, 2019 arson attack at Kyoto Animation: it is not for nothing that the release in Japan coincided with the second anniversary of the tragedy, which influenced to amplify the success of this one-shot, acclaimed by many of his compatriots. Finally, in the background but not too much, all those themes of social alienation so dear to the land of the rising sun (as in the famous Welcome to the NHK), addressed in a very realistic and personal key. There would be many other aspects, but all, in my opinion, give way to the empathic atmospheres of this manga, which for a moment makes you forget the difficulties of life and then strikes you treacherously, branding the emotions in the memory of the reader .

Who do we recommend Look Back to?

You don’t have to be a fan of Fire Punch you hate CHAINSAW MAN to appreciate this work, but it certainly helps to know the trait and the life of the author, as well as knowing how to recognize the various references to previous works e easter eggs musical, such as the phrase “Don’t look back in anger” formed by the writings that appeared on the first and last page, a reference to Oasis (which I admit I noticed only after a suggestion). Really hard to find them all! In any case Look Back offers one great story for anyone: a basically simple reading (if not for the “look back” which can cause some turmoil in the least similar to the genre), intuitive, without dark pitfalls or unnerving sub-plots. Just a beautiful “fairy tale” full of meaning. A single number (even in the deluxe version) capable of offering so much deserves a purchase.

Nice and fast self-contained story

Easy to love characters

Impactful and well-finished settings and illustrations

Common themes but treated in a touching and human way Plot already addressed several times already

A “Look Back” that may not be immediately understandable to new readers