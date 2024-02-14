













Look Back, from the creator of Chainsaw Man, will have its animated film









Look Back It would be released in theaters in Japan on June 28, 2024. Of course, there is still no allusive date for LATAM, but we are all looking forward to it.

Look Back will be in charge of the Durian studio –Shishigari, Heikousen, Evangelion × Attack ZERO–, under the direction of Kiyotaja Oshiyama –Flip Flappers, Chainsaw Man, DEVILMAN crybaby, Space☆Dandy–. The studio is also in charge of the scripts and character designs. More details have not yet been revealed, but the teaser – which responds to the original cover of the one-shot – was released in slow motion.

In this one we see the protagonist from behind, while she makes the strokes of her sleeve. The colors, textures and lines are impressive!! Hopefully there will be news soon Goodbye, Eri. They imagine?

With the return of Chainsaw Man and this adaptation of Look Back, It seems that we will begin a spectacular 2024 with the help of Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Source: Durian Study

Let us remember that the author has two serializations: Chainsaw Man which remains in serialization – you can follow it through Manga Plus which publishes it in Spanish – and Fire Punch which has already ended – but which currently has a reissue.

This summer the film will arrive Look Back to the country of the rising sun.

We recommend you: Who is Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man? – The master of ink violence: make way for the Pollock otaku

What is Look Back about?

Look Back focuses on a couple of girls, both are interested in manga, one is recognized but has a long way to go; another gets an amazing technique but she doesn't go to school.

The girls will meet and become friends, the passage of time will unite them and then separate them, but there is a very precise and fantastic wink that could turn the story around.

A bittersweet story of growing up and moving on.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)