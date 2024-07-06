Tatsuki Fujimoto’s new film was an absolute success in Japan and after Hideo Kojima’s statements, the title brings a very interesting hype and now we can say that will arrive in Mexico in August through distribution by Madness Entertainment.

The film premiered on June 28 in the nation of the Rising Sun, however, the manga work was published in 2021 in Shonen Jump, it is a drama one-shot built on supernatural issues, the narrative also delves into grief and difficulties in the anime industry.

Look Back grossed 227 million yen ($1.4 million) in its theatrical debut.

The movie of Look Back was handled by Studio Durian, with direction, script and character designs by Kiyotaka Oshiyama. The art director is Kiyoshi Sameshima and the music is by Haruka Nakamura.

The story follows two girls who met in childhood and whose dream is to become great mangakas, together they set out on a path and support each other. Things change over time, but the feelings remain indelible.

Humanity in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s narrative breaks its own limits in Look Back which moves us by showing the robust feelings of the protagonists who slowly digest their desires and thoughts in this short path that is life.

Look Back In its manga format it was published under the Panini publishing house label.. Here you can get the title.

Source: Studio Durian

Source: Studio Durian

We recommend: Look Back, from the creator of Chainsaw Man, will be the best film of the year, find out why

When is the Look Back movie coming out in Mexico?

Look Back announced its release date for August. Madness Entertainment will be in charge of its distribution, However, specific dates have not yet been mentioned; we will have to wait for official information on this matter.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.

Fountain