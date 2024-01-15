Although they are no longer as popular as they once were, Amiibo figures continue to periodically hit the market. Proof of this was the launch of the trio of Splatoon 3 stars, which have sold well due to the popularity of markets, and also the arrival of sora It is highly anticipated by those who like the franchise Kingdom Hearts. On the other hand, there were revelations that were not seen coming, but in effect, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 You will have your plastics with small unlock bonuses in the video game.

Specifically, it is Noah and Mio, the two protagonists of the title who must join forces with another group of misfits from their world to free it from war, which is why the choice of taking them to these plastic forms is the most logical thing to do. part of the creators. As for the reward that the user can obtain for scanning them in the game, it will be obtaining new weapons and equipment, something similar to what happened when using Shulk to get the legendary Monado.

Here you can take a closer look:

This is the synopsis of the game:

Set after the events of Xenoblade Chronicles released in 2010 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 released in 2017, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place on the world of Aionios, where the mechanically competent nation of Keves and the aether-oriented nation of Agnus meet. at war with each other. The game will feature two protagonists: Noah, a psychic from Keves accompanied by his childhood friends Lanz and Eunie, and Mio; a seer of Agnus accompanied by her fellow soldiers Taion and Sena.

Remember that the figures are released next January 19 to the market. For its part, the game with the DLC is now available in nintendo switch.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: The truth is they look very good, but the problem is that they go on sale the same day as Another Code: Recollection and also The Last of Us Part II: Remastered. Then, it will have to be canceled to avoid spending so much money on things that are not really necessary.