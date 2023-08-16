This month is quite important for fans of the world of One Piece, that is precisely because the live action version of this show is launched, which against all odds, promises to be something worth remembering in terms of quality. And that’s because the latest real life anime adaptations have failed to deliver in any positive way, either what happened with Death Note.

All these good first impressions come from the trailers that have been released at major events like the comic-con. With the aspects of the characters quite convincing, only it has been necessary to see them in their children’s versions. And for that reason, images have been shared through social networks.

Here you can see them:

Remember that One Piece Live Action the next one opens August 31 on Netflix. It is not yet known if they are regular episodes or if they are going to release all at once as with other well-known series on the platform such as Stranger Things.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: The truth is that this live action does not look bad at all, which gives a light of hope for the second season that adapts the Alabasta arc. However, it is not necessary to draw many conclusions before knowing the final product.