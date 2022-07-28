Lilia Paredes, wife of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, has generated various reactions for the look chosen to accompany the president on July 28. The First Lady showed her happiness with a new dress, since on previous occasions she has been characterized by using more sober colors.

The citizen from Cajamarca has shown a new dress in the midst of the celebrations for National Holidays, in which she accompanies her husband at mass and tedeum, officiated by the Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo. The dress is pink, as well as the coat that she wears over her to take care of herself in the middle of the winter that the people of Lima are experiencing.

The First Lady has worn a striking pink dress. Photo: Gerardo Marín-The Republic

First lady’s shoes

It is known that Paredes has attended mass in the Cathedral with low-heeled nude shoes and accessories such as silver bracelets and earrings, with her hair tied back, and without any special hairstyle for this occasion, in which the proclamation of the independence of Peru by José de San Martín, 201 years ago.

The year before, when Castillo assumed the presidency, the first lady wore a black dress with prints, and was accompanied by her two sons and her sister, Yennifer Paredes, whom the president has treated like a daughter. However, this year, Castillo’s children and Paredes’ sister did not appear at the ceremony.

Walls in protocol company

It is customary for the first ladies to accompany their husbands in official ceremonies, such as tedeum, presidential messages, public accounts, parades and military parades, among many others.

On this occasion, it is the first time that Paredes attends a Tedeum, since, on the previous occasion, the president until before noon was Francisco Sagasti. As is recalled, Sagasti was prevented from entering Congress by the then president of the Legislature, María del Carmen Alva.

Prosecutor’s Office investigates brothers of the First Lady for money laundering

The Financial Intelligence Unit has established that the brothers of the first lady, Lilia Paredes, would have delivered a total of 90,000 soles to Hugo Espino’s company, JJM Espino Engineering & Construction.

Yenifer, Walter and David Paredes Navarro are being investigated. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/La República

They are about Yenifer, Walter and David Paredes Navarro and for this reason they are being investigated by the Public Ministry for the alleged crime of asset laundering. The FIU detected that the brothers of Lilia Paredes made a transfer of 90,000 soles to Hugo and Anggie Espino Lucana after lifting the businessman’s banking secrecy.

Attire of the First Lady in 2021

During her first celebration of National Holidays, Lilia Paredes chose a black dress with prints on the chest and a black coat. Pedro Castillo’s wife was accompanied by her sister and her two children.