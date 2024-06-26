The fourth season of Demon Slayer is approaching its end. After seven chapters with original material and scenes adapted from the manga, this chapter in Ufotable’s work will culminate on June 30. Thus, The first official look at the final episode of this season has been revealed.

Through the official website of Demon Slayer, An image has been shared where we can see Tanjiro shocked by a catastrophic eventThose who have already read the manga know what happens this time, but for all those who have only seen the anime, this moment will surely leave them shocked.

Let us remember that the end of the seventh chapter left us with the arrival of Muzan Kibutsuji at the Ubuyashiki residence. However, this is not the end of the story. The fight against Muzan and the rest of the demons is still underway, and although the season will leave this aside, it is very likely that Ufotable is already working on the adaptation of these long-awaited events.

We remind you that the last episode of the fourth season of Demon Slayer will be broadcast on Crunchyroll on June 30. On related topics, the Latin Spanish dubbing comes to this anime. Likewise, three more Demon Slayer movies would be in production.

Author’s Note:

I haven’t seen the fourth season of the anime, but considering that the end is approaching, this is a good time to pick up this adaptation. I quite like the events that follow, and I’m interested in all the original content here.

Via: Demon Slayer