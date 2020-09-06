Our fatigue today is more psychological than physical. (GETTY IMAGES / fSTOP)

The mask in the school bags, for the start of the school year. A daily newspaper marked by protective measures. After already many months of living with the epidemic, fatigue can sometimes set in. Does fatigue have a story? Where does it find its source? Has his way of manifesting himself the same over the years? To enlighten us, our guest is Georges Vigarello, director of studies at the EHESS (School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences), historian of emotions, body, vitality, virility. He is the author of a fascinating book that concerns us all: History of fatigue, From the Middle Ages to the present day published by Editions du Seuil.

Thomas Snégaroff: A story of fatigue and mask. In your book, you did not have time to integrate the dimension of fatigue caused by the epidemic. How do you fit this into your fatigue story?

Georges Vigarello: In my book, I still made an afterword on the issue of coronavirus. So, how to integrate this fatigue linked to the mask and to the disease? To put it to you in a bit of a cartoonish way: I think that today we tend to resist more and more what presents itself as a constraint. Because, fundamentally, self-assertion, autonomy, have grown considerably in recent decades. Everything that is of the order of the obstacle, of the order of domination, all of this becomes less and less supported. Today, certain requirements have emerged, dragging along something that is in the order of dissatisfaction, discomfort.

And so, you show us that fatigue has long been the consequence of resistance. You had to carry heavy things, pushing heavy things for example. It has gone from that to self-resistance, to self-imposed constraints.

What you are saying is one of the great paths of the book: the gradual rise in awareness, in demand. Feeling a form of inner constraint, which has long been an outer constraint. Even if, in distant times, we begin to see inner constraints appear. For example, not being angry. There is indeed something which refers to interiority.

But this requirement, linked to interiority, has evolved considerably today. I think it’s related to what I would call, very cautiously and in a bit of a cartoonish way, “hypertrophy of the self.” That is, the “me” has become bigger and bigger. There are more and more demands. All this can be linked to consumption, to the fact that we can dispose of things, to the fact that facilities have been established concerning our behavior. Suddenly, obviously, what is of the order of the limit is less and less supported. Human limits have therefore shifted and have, in my eyes, felt as being accentuated.

So when we are tired today, is it a bit of our fault?

Not necessarily. There is also “the other”. The one who constrains us, the one who places us in a situation of domination. This is intolerable. I believe that work has changed because it requires relationships that are more and more personal. All the more so as the tertiary sector dominates, that is to say the need to have relations with the other. So this change puts the relationship itself at stake. And some relationships are less supported today than they were before..

Is there a fatigue that today is more psychological than physical?

I believe that the big swing is the immense rise of the psychological indeed. And, in some cases, it dominates. The fact, for example, that we do not want to go to work because it is psychologically unbearable for us. It is therefore not at all the situation that we knew. The one in which we cannot go to work because the physical fatigue is not bearable. There is something that precedes, in a way, and which involves the psychological. And I think that’s part of the discomfort questions today.

One last question, more personal, how do you manage to write a story of fatigue?

So I am interested in the problems of the body. For a long time I have been working on appearance, on the way the body is perceived. I think that it is from these questions of perception that the project to work on fatigue was born.

Georges Vigarello, author of History of fatigue, From the Middle Ages to the present day, published published by Le Seuil. 25 euros.