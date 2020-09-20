The great myth of “green” Africa. According to Guillaume Blanc, this Africa never existed. Illustration (ALTO PRESS / MAXPPP)

In Look at the info, every Sunday, Thomas Snégaroff receives an author whose book, which has just appeared, sheds light on the news. Today, his guest, Guillaume Blanc, is a lecturer at Rennes 2 University. In his book, published by Flammarion, The invention of green colonialism, to put an end to the myth of the African Eden, Guillaume Blanc explains to us that Africa with its vast virgin spaces of human presence does not exist.

There are peoples who have been circulating for millennia. They are farmers and cultivators, expelled by the thousands, in the name of protecting the environment with the creation of natural spaces. The creation of a new form of colonialism: green colonialism.

Thomas Snégaroff: Take The Lion King for example. Famous Walt Disney cartoon. What does it mean to you?

Guillaume Blanc: What we don’t really know is that it comes from a manga called King Leo written in the late 1950s by Osamu Tezuka. In the middle of colonial times. And we are already in the invention of the myth of this green, virgin, wild planet that would be Africa. The problem is that this Africa never existed. Instead of an “empty” Africa, it is an “empty” Africa of its inhabitants, protected by international institutions such as UNESCO and WWF.

What is very interesting in your research is that at the beginning you are even surprised not to find in Africa the continent that you hoped for?

Exactly. I started this research in French national parks. And I realized that UNESCO and WWF, for example, were supporting the farmers and shepherds who shaped nature. But I also noticed, with the archives, that in Africa, these same institutions were trying to naturalize space by force. That is, to dehumanize it.

Yes because The Lion King, it is an Africa without Africans. And you show, in your book, that for the West, the enemy is the African. In particular the farmer, who destroys a nature that we should protect?

Exactly. We always have two stories for the same landscape. A story of adaptation, always a European story. But, in Africa, we continue to have a history of degradation. As if the African environment would be damaged by too many and poorly skilled farmers. The problem is, this is all a myth and this myth comes from colonial times. And it continues to wreak havoc today: deaths, evicted, farmers criminalized on a daily basis. While they are not participating in the ecological crisis.

So who is participating in the ecological crisis?

Whatever our political side, the facts are there. It is our way of life, consumerist and capitalist, that has brought us here. The problem is that, rather than questioning the latter, we exempt ourselves from the damage by telling ourselves that we are saving, over there, a natural, beautiful, virgin, wild Africa. The problem is that for that, we have to expel farmers and shepherds. And they are the ones who pay the cost of the ecological struggle. While they do not participate in these debates that we denounce.

So, when we imagine national parks in countries like Kenya or Rwanda, and we see them as a model of development, you tell us that it is a model of underdevelopment …

I would have liked to tell another story, but unfortunately the archives don’t lie. In colonial times, when nature disappeared in Europe under the blows of the industrial revolution, the colonists believed to find this nature in Africa and invented hunting reserves. The latter become national parks, in which they deprive Africans of the right to land. And in 1961, UNESCO and UICM reconverted the colonial administrators into international experts, and they had the idea of ​​inventing a bank whose first mission would be to continue the work “accomplished in the parks” (I am quoting the archives). This bank will have a name: “The World Wide Fund for Nature”, that is to say the WWF. Its policies have not changed since.

Even today, even if we speak of “community conservation”, it is about preventing African farmers and herders from exploiting the land, from evicting them. In the name of an Africa, ideally virgin, but unfortunately overpopulated. This Africa does not exist, it is an absurd idea that we must urgently question, if we really want to resolve the ecological crisis.