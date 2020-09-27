During the crisis, many women are on the front lines in hospitals, but men remain in charge: politicians, doctors, experts … (GETTY IMAGES)

Men are responsible for decision-making, politics, medicine, and women are responsible for the supermarket checkout and the mental burden of the family. This is the painting that the two authors of The society of the vulnerable: feminist lessons from a crisis published by Gallimard in the “Tracts” collection, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, general manager in France of the NGO ONE and former minister, and Sandra Laugier, professor of philosophy at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

In this text, the authors analyze this distribution of tasks, what it says about our society, what this crisis has generated and how to get out of it politically. Sandra Laugier, one of the two authors, is our guest.

franceinfo: As a preamble, I would quote a movie that you like: Parasite. The film by Korean Bong Joon Ho. Palme d’Or in Cannes, Oscars in Hollywood. With, in this film, a poor family which puts itself at the service of a rich family. We are far from the health crisis and yet you see a link in your text. Why ?

Sandra Laugier: It is true that this film represents a society in which a part of it is at the service of another part. And so it represents, symbolically, a hierarchy, present all over the world. In this film, it takes a comical and violent form that will radicalize this division. It’s a good image, that’s why this film had an echo around the world.

Because the Covid-19 or Covid-19 crisis (moreover you think in your book, in the masculine or feminine of the name of this crisis) has brought about the emergence of an invisible world that we have seen visible and necessary.

We have seen a world emerge, a whole set of people who take care of others. This is why we use the word “care”, to define those who take care of the lives of others.

The caption of your text is “Feminist lessons from a crisis”, because these people are mostly women?

Indeed. We realized, on this occasion, even if it is something that feminists and specialists in “care” work have known for a long time. They know very well that most of the people who take care of this daily life are women. And it is because it is women who carry out this work that this work is regularly devalued or even invisible.

And so, we arrive at a paradox in your text: women are very present during the crisis and absent in the reflections that follow it. As if the world of today is a world of women and the world after will become a world of men again.

That is well said ! This is what prompted us to write this book. During the crisis, on TV screens we saw a lot of women in hospitals or behind sewing machines. There was this form of highlighting women. On the one hand, we observed that men were in charge: politicians, doctors etc. Decision-making therefore remained male. Even now, we have the feeling that men have kept their place. No change. This is shocking.

You write : “By doing without women, we are depriving ourselves of a means of successfully overcoming this crisis”. But why would women be better able to overcome this crisis than men?

Quite simply because women have historically performed tasks where it is necessary to take care of others. So they have specific skills, acquired over time. So I’m not saying they have abilities that men don’t, no. I’m saying that because they’ve been confined to the home for so many, many decades, they’ve learned to take care of others. They have acquired skills. Even though I don’t like that word since it defines something that everyone can do: take care of others. For many, this defines “accessible” jobs. And so there is this devaluation which can be professional in the face of this work of “care” which, moreover, is totally necessary. This devaluation leads, of course, to economic devaluation. Any task of caring for others is therefore going to be paid in an absolutely miserable way.

This question, and many others, we find them and we read you in The society of the wretched, feminist lessons of a crisis, co-written with Najat Vallaud Belkacem. It is a “Tract” published by Gallimard and it costs only 3.90 euros.