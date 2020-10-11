“… I tell myself that it is a terrible reduction to have to stoop to flush out the speeches of the extreme right. This book is, in a way, a book of combat …” François Gemenne (EDITIONS FAYARD )

François Gémenne is a researcher specializing in migration and the environment. He publishes, at Fayard, We all have a black friend, to put an end to the sterile controversies on migration. A book published on September 30th.

Thomas Snegaroff : Before hearing from you, I would like to recall Eric Zemmour’s recent comments on CNEWS.

He says : “We must overturn the table. That is to say, these young people must [issus de l’immigration], like the rest of the immigration no longer come. Because they have nothing to do here! I repeat to you: they are thieves, murderers, they are rapists, that’s all they are! ”

These words shocked a lot. And I think it was those kinds of words that made you want to write your book.

Francois Gemenne : Yes. I am struck to hear this type of comment. Words that we all condemn, but which nevertheless continue to structure the public debate. The proof is that we are still hearing them today, obviously to condemn them.

Despite everything, these are words that creep into public opinion and which, somewhere, marks a small cultural victory for the far right. A battle of ideas by imposing in the public debate a series of terms like these, for example,: “the wildness” or “the call of air”. Terms widely used, including by members of the government. So much for the language elements. There are the concepts too. Concepts on which our asylum and immigration policies are based. We will come back to that, I imagine.

What’s interesting about your book is that you reject “sterile polemics” (that’s what you call them) between anti-immigration and pro-immigration. You say it doesn’t make sense.

That is to say that very often I am invited into debates by the media. I am invited to debate around questions such as: “For or against immigration?”. And I realize that, as we go along, we no longer even bother to take into account the legitimacy of these questions. As a researcher, we very often find ourselves reduced to flushing out rumors or having to contradict lies, reestablish the truth, distinguish between right and wrong.

And I tell myself that it is a terrible reduction to have to stoop to flush out the speeches of the extreme right. This book is, in a way, a book of combat to try to rest the term of the public debate and to show that these polemics, which mark out the public debate, are often invented on the backs of migrants or refugees. And that it is possible to think of things in a more rational and pragmatic way.

“Rational”, “pragmatic”, these are terms that came to my mind because you reject dogmatism. You write : “It is futile to prevent day from succeeding night, it is also futile to try to say whether it is good or if it is bad to migrate.”

Exactly. We have not really integrated the fact that immigration was a structural transformation of our societies which presents a certain number of advantages and opportunities but also a certain number of risks and dangers. And we continue to pretend that immigration is a kind of political anomaly, a cyclical problem that we should get rid of. This prevents us from really thinking about an asylum and immigration policy.

But don’t you also say to yourself that there are questions that arise with immigration? You are not afraid that you will be criticized for kicking in touch. As if you were saying: “It has always been like this, so there is no particular problem specific to the period we are living in!”

But of course there are specific issues and problems. I really try, in the book, not to let go of a number of questions. I try to cover everything. I say that these questions are often badly asked and that we have, in a way, capitulated in the face of frames of thought imposed by the far right.

When Laurent Fabius, in 1984, said: “The far right asks the right questions, but gives the wrong answers”, he signs the act of capitulation of the Democrats against the far right. The far right which, since, asks its questions, and this is how we arrive at a subject which becomes rotten, toxic, and which generates humanitarian crises and political tensions.

The received ideas are undermined. You say : “It is often said that migrants cost society dearly, but perhaps they would cost less if there was less discrimination.”

“To integrate” is always conceived as a reflexive verb. It’s up to the newcomers to integrate. You never wonder what society can do to integrate newcomers. So that this verb is transitive. And the result is that those who seek to integrate generally come up against a wall of discrimination which at times will generate incomprehension and resentment vis-à-vis those who feel they have made an effort, those who have the feeling that society does not want them but wants to separate from them.