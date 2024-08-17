Although it’s been almost two years since the launch of River City Girls 2WayForward still has plans for this title, since this year a DLC will be available in collaboration with Double Dragon that will add two new characters and additional content that fans can’t miss. In this way, We finally have an official look at this update.

Through a new trailer, we now have a good look at Billy and Jimmy, the Double Dragon brothers, in action in River City Girls 2. Each of them will have unique moves, and it seems that the main story will vary a bit when selecting these characters.

Now, It is important to mention that this is a paid DLCand while the price of this content is still unknown, you’d better start preparing your wallet. Fortunately, that’s not all, as a free update will also be available at the same time, which adds new shops, more support items, and a new story.

Unfortunately, it is currently unknown exactly when Double Dragon DLC will be available for River City Girls 2, but this is expected to happen later this year.

Author’s Note:

River City Girls 2 It’s still one of the best beat ’em ups of recent years, and it’ll be interesting to see how Billy and Jimmy handle themselves, especially considering a new Double Dragon is on the way. I wish WayForward had taken the reins on that project, but at least we have this DLC.

Via: IGN