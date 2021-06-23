I understand that in this Copa América of Brazil 2021 only 10 teams are participating, and what if we compare it with the Eurocup which is played simultaneously we will find a difference of 14 teams: they are 24 combined those who are bidding to keep the title in the Old Continent.
I also understand that CONMEBOL has had to modify the format before the last minute absences of Qatar and Australia, countries that were lowered by the coronavirus pandemic and the changes in the calendar that occurred: since 1993, the contest has invited two teams to fill the quotas, but this time no it could.
However, as a journalist and soccer fan I am obliged to show my disagreement with this format of the most important national team tournament on this continent: it is really unusual that out of 10 participating teams only two remain on the road in the first instance, whether you want to or not lowers the bar and competitiveness, matches you down.
What must happen for Argentina and Brazil to meet in the final of the Copa América?
For Argentina and Brazil to meet in the final of the Copa América, they must both finish first or second in their groups.
The best memes of Argentina’s triumph against Paraguay for the third date of the Copa América
The best memes of Argentina’s triumph against Paraguay for the third date of the Copa América
Argentina’s three successes and two errors in the tight victory against Paraguay for the Copa América
Argentina’s three successes and two errors in the tight victory against Paraguay for the Copa América
Brazil-Colombia: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Brazil-Colombia: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
I do not pretend that CONMEBOL will do the impossible to imitate the Eurocup, with six groups of four teams where the best two of each plus the four best third parties classify, since there are only 10 teams affiliated with the South American Confederation and before the dispute of the CONCACAF Nations League the casts of said association cannot join, but I do pretend that seeing this Copa América they rethink many things.
There are already teams that know that they are classified when there are still several matches to be played, and they will surely act with many substitutes, or at a trot, making many soccer fans not even want to turn on the television to watch clashes that do not have sports competition.
Even for the footballers themselves, world stars such as Lionel Messi or Neymar, this aspect must be negative: although many will use the final stretch to rest and prepare for the decisive moments, I am sure that at the same time they will think: “How are four teams out of five going to qualify? It’s crazy.” Yes, it is insane. But with CONMEBOL everything is possible.
Leave a Reply