This cool SUV with gull-wing doors simply went into production, although almost everything was removed.

In the more or less recurring series 'looking at how cool concept cars were compared to what went into production', we have to go to Kia. Of course we can tell the story that they used to make boring cars and now they are extremely interesting, but today we have to talk about a car that was especially useful. Read: a bit boring, but extremely popular.

Kia Niro

It's the Kia Niro. Before the story about this car starts its boring, we would like to point it out again: 'boring' absolutely does not mean 'bad'. With the extreme number of Niros that you see on the streets today, it can hardly be a bad car. That's not it. It is a compact crossover, exclusively offered with hybrid powertrains and later one of the first serious EVs in terms of price-quality ratio.

But it's not really flashy. This applies to both the interior and the exterior. It's typically a car that doesn't really impress you. They exist, you know what it is, and that's it. Co-worker @willeme always has a nice name for it: it is a kind of moving container Brinta. Does exactly what you ask of it, not much more. While Kia was in the middle of a pretty cool period with cars like the Stinger, the Niro was not a standout. We have to be honest: looking at the press photos, Kia has tried to make something funny out of it, but that is brushed away if you take the basic version. Which the vast majority did.

Concept

That is why we take a closer look at the concept. Because these types of cars are usually the result of a more exciting concept, where all the exciting things are then brushed aside. That's true about the Kia Niro Concept, but not in the way we mean.

The Kia Niro Concept was the above crossover. At least, we almost dare to call it a complete SUV. Kia simply had a big all-terrain vehicle in mind! Fat tires, robust bumper sets: very cool. A special mention for the 'rally lamps', which also contain the then characteristic four dots that Kia often used as daytime running lights. And yet: the shape of the headlights and the Tiger Nosegrille is clearly reflected in the 'real' Niro. Then again, yes.

At the back it is noticeable that Kia has really completely overhauled the Niro here. The rear lights became completely different units and of course the Niro did not get a double central exhaust. Oh yes, and of course no gull-wing doors either. Something that would probably never have reached the production stage: both at the front and at the back there are distinctive bright green hooks, which on serious off-road vehicles (read: Humvees) are always intended so that they can be dropped from an airplane.

Look, we don't want to say that Kia should have just put the Niro Concept into production, in fact we think they got it right by building the 'boring' production version. But there are a few details that could have made it. The two-tone between the roof and the carriage, for example. Or the green accents on a special edition? Maybe even a very limited off-road version. Nice is not it? The interior was also a very boring affair compared to the simplistic interior of the Niro Concept.

However, it remained with the headlights and grille. And the fact that it's a crossover. Kia just didn't have enough courage. Shame!

