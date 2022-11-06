Look, 2023 will be a great year for sensible young timers!

If you are looking for sensible youngtimers for 2023, look no further and click here!

The end of the year is approaching and that means three things. Firstly, the Zwarte Piet/Winter Tires discussion flares up. People who are completely incapable of changing their opinion believe that the world is entitled to their opinion. Secondly: the radio stations switch to playing bad Christmas music way too early. Finally: we make an overview of the cars that will be youngtimers next year!

The youngtimer scheme is a very handy one. Normally if you put a car on the business, you pay an addition of 25%. You have to add that amount to your salary (and you pay tax on that). This applies to cars from 1 to 15 years old. Cars of 15 years and older fall under the youngtimer scheme. Then you pay 35% addition, but then on the current value and not the new-for-old value.

Sensible Youngtimers for 2023

By the way, see it as a subsidy from the government, not as a gift. Because you do have to pay money. This way you still pay the addition, but you also have to take into account a 1.5% VAT correction. Add to that the fact that you have more maintenance costs with a youngtimer. Also something to keep in mind: environmental zones, especially if they are euro4 diesels, can soon be difficult to enter. You have to drive youngtimers out of conviction, because you simply like old cars more and have a little money to spare.

We are now looking at the sensible cars that will become youngtimers in 2023. See this list as an idea guide to do preliminary research. They are not yet young timers yet! Also something to keep in mind, they are always cars of ‘the new model’. This has the advantage that the car is minimally outdated, but that you do not always have a car where all technical imperfections have been filtered out and ironed out. These are 10 sensible young timers for 2023:

Opel Insignia (A)

What is it?

The Opel Insignia is the successor of the Vectra, which in turn is the successor of the Opel Ascona.

What’s so special about it?

The difference with its predecessor. In terms of driving characteristics, comfort, styling and performance, this Opel is miles away from its predecessor, which was certainly not wrong.

Which version should I have?

There is much to be said for various models, but you should choose the 2.0T with luxury version, front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. Then you actually have a Saab 9-5 (the engine is even from Saab!). Six cylinders add little, Fiat diesels are fine (but most have long lives behind them).

What does a reasonable copy cost?

A 2.0T automatic Cosmo is available from 8 mille, and then there is less than 80,000 km on it! Neat V6s cost 10.

Citroen C5 (TD)

What is it?

The last real Citroën that Citroën introduced.

What’s so special about it?

It is the last Citroën that you could get with the special spring bulbs air suspension system. Strangely enough, this typical Citroën feature no longer exists.

Which version should I have?

Go for a complete V6, whether it’s the petrol or diesel. You have to treat yourself a bit, of course. And always go for the (much, much) nicer Tourer. Do you want a Berline? Then look at the Citroën C6!

What does a reasonable copy cost?

For 8,000 euros you drive away in a V6 from the first owner. You can still find some in France.

Abarth 500 (312)

What is it?

An ultra chic and sporty little one that you can always drive up to and in which you always have fun. Basically it is nothing more than a faster Fiat 500.

What’s so special about it?

Italians are very good at adding a little ‘magic’ to something. As a result, a Quattroporte is always better than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or Tesla Model S. The Abarth 500 is an excellent producer of the permanent smile. Also handy: they still look fresh (because they haven’t changed a bit in recent years).

Which version should I have?

You have a standard version (with 135 hp) and an ‘esseesse’. The latter is faster and therefore more fun. So that Abarth you have, but you can always make an esseesse (or thicker) of it.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

They are not dirt cheap, you still have to bring 10,000 euros if there is no more than a ton on it.

Ford Kuga (C394)

What is it?

Ford’s first crossover. Oh no, there was another Escape, but you forgot about that Ford too, didn’t you? Yes, we too.

What’s so special about it?

Actually, everything is premium about this car, but not the badge. The interior is made of beautiful materials, the chassis is (very) high-quality and drives like a charm. The design has even survived the test of time.

Which version should I have?

Treat yourself and go for a Ford Kuga with the reliable five-cylinder and the most luxurious equipment.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

Very neat copies still cost 14,000 euros, but that is crazy. For 8-10 grand you can also pick up one with 100-150k on the clock.

Volkswagen Passat CC

What is it?

A Passerati! A sexy Volkswagen Passat. Slightly tighter, but not extremely impractical than a regular sedan.

What’s so special about it?

The Passat is a nice product, but very boring. And with the CC, Volkswagen has put some effort into it. The special thing about it is that the interior is even more beautiful than the exterior. So beautiful that you should never consider an Audi A4 sedan: buy this Passerati!

Which version should I have?

The 3.6 VR6. That’s seriously true the most reliable variant. Those TSI engines are a minefield after all. 2.0 TDI is always good: nice and economical and good performance, but most TDI’s are already worn out.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

For 12,000 euros we found one in the Netherlands with less than 100,000 km on the clock. That is really bizarre little when you see what you get for your money.

BMW 1 Series Convertible (E88)

What is it?

An open variant of the BMW 1 Series. Actually as the car is intended, witness the concept car.

What’s so special about it?

This BMW is excellent as a convertible. It’s just the right size. In addition, you have a soft-top and not a hardtop like the 3 Series (E93).

Which version should I have?

The 125i with 3.0 inline six. These are the indirectly injected N52 engines therefore much better than the N53s that you had in the equivalent 3 Series. The 118i and 120i are not extremely reliable and the 135i is a bit too much. It concerns sensible youngtimers for 2023, and then that six-cylinder without turbo is the best choice (and the best sounding!)

What does a reasonable copy cost?

It starts at 13,000 euros in Germany.

Audi A4 Avant (8K)

What is it?

The station wagon version of the Audi A4 sedan. What’s so special about it? Evergreen, lease slut, family car, holiday mobile and left lane sticker in one.

What’s so special about it?

If an Audi often doesn’t ‘correct’ a sedan, then a comparable BMW or Mercedes-Benz is better. As an Avant, all the puzzle pieces suddenly come together well and the sum of the parts is correct.

Which version should I have?

Here you have to pay close attention. The 1.8 TSI with 120 hp is laughable, because you can chip in 100 hp. But those TSI engines are not all equally reliable. The 3.0 TDI quattro with manual gearbox is the coolest and ‘fits’ the best. Faster and more economical than 3.2 petrol. In any case, the undersigned will look for one on Marktplaats.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

A neat Audi A4 Avant 3.0 TDI quattro with less than 150,000 km costs 12 to 14 mille. You have a 1.8 TSI for less than 10 mille, but go for a V6 with quattro.

Mercedes Benz GLK (X204)

What is it?

The first D-segment crossover from Mercedes-Benz. So based on the C-Class, but higher and more practical. What’s so special about it?

The appearance! Where an Audi Q5 (also youngtimer since 2008) and BMW X3 still try to be dynamic, the GLK is a wonderful Tonka box. Nice and square in styling and comfortable in handling.

Which version should I have?

They’re all brilliant, actually. The GLK 320 CDI 4Matic is the tastiest package. The six-cylinder petrol is hardly faster (and considerably thirstier). We are talking about sensible youngtimers 2023, so a four-cylinder diesel is also fine.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

A GLK 350 on petrol is still 15,000 euros, diesels are strangely enough even more expensive! In the Netherlands, the party starts at 21,000 euros, but then you have a nice GLK 350.

Infiniti G37 (CV36)

What is it?

You can view it in two ways. On the one hand, this Infiniti is a coupé version of the G37 Sedan, which in turn is an American Nissan Skyline. On the other hand, it is a luxurious, practical Nissan 370Z.

What’s so special about it?

Firstly, the styling: it is still a very nice car to look at. Secondly, the technique, which 3.7 V6 is epic and always luxuriously equipped. We are talking about sensible youngtimers for 2023: these are really reliable.

Which version should I have?

There is only one and it is perfect.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

Prices vary, there are only a few for sale in Europe. From 16,500 you can pick up a neat copy from Germany.

Volvo XC60

What is it?

A crossover based on the Volvo S60, not to be confused with the later Volvo V60 Cross Country. One where Volvo did not opt ​​for 4×4-esque looks, but a sleek appearance.

What’s so special about it?

They appeal to people who really have nothing to do with cars, but who do have the money for a nice car. The Volvo XC60 is therefore very ‘nice’. Not fun, not exciting. They are extremely successful travel cars.

Which version should I have?

That 3.2 six-cylinder has something. It’s not really fast and the automatic transmission decorates the party, but it is an expensive-sounding comfort engine in an expensive comfort crossover. That fits. Otherwise just do a five-cylinder, be it petrol or diesel. The T6 is overkill.

What does a reasonable copy cost?

A 3.2 will cost you 20,000 euros! , but for 15,000 euros you have a neat five-cylinder with few kilometers.

