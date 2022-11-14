Look, 2023 will be a great year for fun young timers!

We look at all the fun young timers for 2023.

It’s November 2022, so that means a new year is coming. And a new year also means new youngtimers! The idea of ​​a Youngtimer is quite simple. You can then drive a car for business at 35% addition to the current value, instead of 22% of the new value. It is also useful that you can deduct the costs from the profit, so that you have to pay less tax.

However, you should not drive a youngtimer just because of the costs. The chance that you will run into (expensive) repairs is enormous. Last time we went through the sensible youngtimers with you and now we continue with the thick stuff, the expensive youngtimers.

Nice youngtimers for 2023

You will notice that it is actually quite reasonable with the prices. That’s because this year we have an overview of models that are most accessible. With some exceptions, there is a good reason for this: maintenance is stratospherically high.

As always, we also have to add a disclaimer. These cars will turn 15 in 2023. This means you’ll have to wait a few months for them to turn 15 years old. It is certainly not always wise to buy a first model year of a certain generation, so take a look at the cars that have become young timers in recent years. Anyway, without further adothese are the nice young timers for 2023:

Jaguar XF (X250)

What is it?

The Jaguar XF is a neat E-segment sedan with an excellent chassis, sleek interior and excellent engines. Not only is this Jaaaag one of the nice young timers for 2023, but it is actually relatively sensible.

What’s so special about it?

It is the first truly innovative Jaguar in years. Don’t forget that in this year the X-Type was facelifted and the Jaguar XJ still had those double round headlights. At the time, the Jaguar fans found it difficult to process, but now an X-Type is just a really old box and this is still a sleek model.

Which implementation should I take?

Actually, the 3.0 V6 petrol is fine. The 4.2 and Supercharged are more fun, but overkill. Most 2.7 diesels are worn out, but they are fine engines, if properly maintained. A complete 3.0 with as few kilometers as possible and as many options as possible, please.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

For 17 mille you have a neat 3.0 V6 Luxury with less than a ton on the clock. You can talk about that a bit, these cars are not that popular.

BMW 7 Series (F01)

What is it?

Finally another beautiful BMW 7 Series after the driving optical migraine that was the E65. In addition, the guideline for all new 7 Series.

What’s so special about it?

That time has gotten an extremely bad grip on it. This car still feels modern and timeless. The iDrive system, all the gadgets, the engines: it’s all usable in 2022. Very clever.

Which implementation should I take?

The 730d is the prettiest and the best. It has a modern N57 engine and two round exhausts. All the others have those flat wide ornaments. The 740i with N55 six-cylinder is of course also very good. Avoid the 750i with N63 engine, those BMWs are extremely unreliable and rarely bad. Repairs of 15-25 grand are no exception.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

A neat 740i with less than a ton is still around 20,000 euros, a 730d with one and a half tons is already available for 15,000 euros

Audi S5 Coupe quattro (8T)

What is it?

The Audi S5 is an extra sporty and extra luxurious variant of the Audi A5 Coupé.

What’s so special about it?

It has a V8 in it and you can use it every day. In addition, it is a beautiful design, if original or tastefully adapted. The current S5 is actually one generation younger and actually slightly less attractive than this one.

Which implementation should I take?

In 2008 there was also an automatic. In principle, the manual gearbox is more puristic, but the automatic is quite nice for what it is and fits well with the character of the car. This is an exclusive 335i alternative, not a BMW M3 competitor.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

An S5 Coupé with less than a ton on the clock costs 25 grand with an automatic transmission, you can pick up manual transmissions for 20 grand.

Volkswagen Touareg Individual (7L)

What is it?

A special series of Volkswagen Touareg models. We thought that Porsche could build the thickest versions based on this platform for the Cayenne, but that turned out to be Volkswagen.

What’s so special about it?

They are Volkswagens with extremely thick engines. There is a choice of the R50 TDI, or a W12 that you can get as an Exclusive or Sport. The latter then looks like a Touareg R50.

Which implementation should I take?

They are both extremely superfluous, but such an R50 TDI has something. You do need that torque in particular at that weight. It is outrageous to say, but that W12 actually has too little torque to go smoothly through traffic.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

The asking price is completely irrelevant with these cars. Maintenance is outrageously expensive, so it reduces profit nicely. You can find W12s for 20 grand, R50s for 15,000 euros.

BMW X6 (E71)

What is it?

A car more wrong than Jumbo commercials and more wrong than the administration of Jumbo top executives.

What’s so special about it?

It was BMW’s guess. In principle, an X6 costs just as much to build as a BMW X5, but by making it less practical, they could charge 10 grand more for it each. What is true, the car is still making an impact. Whether you think it’s beautiful or ugly, it stands out just as much as the latest (which looks the same).

Which implementation should I take?

Well, actually you just have to choose an identical and superior X5. Much more practical. The M57 diesel is a long runner, the 30d is fine, the 35d adds little. Avoid the V8 under all circumstances. The 35i is fine if you don’t want diesel torque.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

Some six-cylinder X6s are still for sale for 25 grand, but that is crazy. For 20,000 you can find an excellent BMW X6 that you can show off for years to come.

Maserati Quattroporte [facelift] (M139)

What is it?

Your favorite car of the fun young timers for 2023! However? The Maserati Quattroporte is a purebred nobility large sports sedan.

What’s so special about it?

That engine… That V8 sounds so good that it makes up for all maintenance costs, consumption and reliability. The Quattroporte is not really fast, but it handles excellently. It also has something special, this generation Maserati four-door.

Which implementation should I take?

As long as it has the automatic transmission from ZF and not the DuoSelect transmission. There is a ‘regular’ with the 4.2 engine or a Quattroporte S with 4.7. In principle, it does not really matter much for maintenance costs and consumption, so if that 4.7 can, just do it.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

In Italy you can import them from 30 mille, then you have a 4.2 with less than 100,000 km. In Germany you can find them for less than 25,000 euros. Just make sure you have the Automatica and not the DuoSelect (we just wanted to mention it).

Audi RS6 quattro (4F)

What is it?

Mobile debit card with four-wheel drive. Image builder pur sang for Audi.

What’s so special about it?

There is a V10 in this Audi RS6! One that can also tickle you very well. In addition, the RS6 received an extra wide body with ur-quattro-esque wheel arches. Yum!

Which implementation should I take?

You must have such an AWD rocket as a station wagon, but a little later in 2008 there was also an RS6 limousine. It was just as moderately popular as the BMW M5 Touring.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

With one and a half tons on the clock, you lose about 35 to 38 grand. Importing can pay off with this car.

Cadillac CTS-V

What is it?

Proof that General Motors is the king of sports sedans and not a manufacturer from Germany.

What’s so special about it?

It’s a Cadillac with an excellent chassis and Corvette ZR1 engine. And you can get it with a manual gearbox, which makes it certainly one of the nice young timers of 2023.

Which implementation should I take?

You can choose two: an automatic or manual gearbox. The manual gearbox gives the car a special dimension, the automatic transmission is fine in itself. The CTS-V Coupé and Wagon came later.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

We found one CTS-V with manual gearbox in Germany, which cost only 37,490 euros.

Porsche 911 Carrera [facelift] (997.2)

What is it?

The latest evolution of the real Porsche 911.

What’s so special about it?

The 997 is the last generation with ‘real 911 control’. These still have the hydraulic installation instead of the electric pump. Oh, and the last one with indirect injection. And this generation is still nice and compact.

Which implementation should I take?

Opinions are divided on that, but a basic 911 Carrera 2 with manual transmission and hardly any options is the purest form of 911 driving. The machine is now a PDK, so great to use (although the operation is very). Carrera 4 models still have the wide hips. Turbo and GT3 models did not arrive until 2009.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

For 50,000 euros you have a neat 911 Carrera with manual gearbox from Germany.

Bentley Brooklands

What is it?

A Youngtimer that feels like a classic. In principle, it is a two-door Arnage, but then even more exclusive, more expensive and more unusual.

What’s so special about it?

It is one of the last truly aristocratic Bentleys. Hand-built delightful hopelessness with shaggy carpet and tanned leather.

Which implementation should I take?

There’s only one and it’s perfect.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

In the Netherlands we could not find one, but in Germany we found one with 60,000 km for which 157,500 still have to be paid.

