Munich – Monday evening, September 28th, has ProSieben the documentation “ProSieben Special: Right. German. Radical. ”Broadcast. In a supposedly confidential conversation Christian Lüth, the former spokesman for Parliamentary group of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), inhuman remarks too Migrants have made. In a parliamentary group meeting on Monday, the AfD group leader Alexander Gauland announced the termination of the former press secretary without notice.

Documentation: “Confidential” meeting between AfD spokesman Lüth and right-wing YouTuber

The investigative documentation “ProSieben Special: Right. German. Radical. ”Shows the journalist Thilo Mischkewho has been within the past 18 months right networks researched and thereby followers of various right and right-wing extremist groups has met. A meeting will also be broadcast on February 23 between Christian Lüth, the then spokesman for AfD parliamentary group, and the right-hand one YouTuber Lisa Licentia in Berlin. A team of journalists from the station ProSieben was there with hidden cameras in the conversation.

Documentation: Christian Lüth has worked for the party in a senior position since the AfD was founded

In the film will Lüth for legal reasons only as “higher AfD functionary“Referred to and not named, like the time reported. However, she could time according to their own statements Lüth with help of a Data leaks and several Informants clearly identify. Because of his prominent position in the party at the time of the meeting and because of what went with it special public interest, you have decided to make your name public.

Lüth has been since the founding of AfD worked in a senior position for the party. At first he acted as Party spokesman, later he was Speaker of the parliamentary group. He is considered a close confidante of the honorary party chairman Alexander Gauland. in the April he was optionalafter allegations had been raised that he had called himself a “fascist” in a conversation.

ProSieben records meetings between Lüth and Licentia with covered cameras

The date between the YouTuber Licentia and Lüth, which took place two months before his exemption, came about after the AfD politician the right influencer initially several times Twitter have written. The former AfD spokesman was not known that Licentia from the right scene wanted to get out and therefore with the ProSieben team to reporters Thilo Mischke was in contact. The Journalists decided to meet with covert cameras to film in order to be able to document what Lüth really thinks and what he says when he is under Like-minded people thinks.

Documentation: Lüth with inhuman remarks about migrants

The statements of the AfD functionary are according to information from ProSieben from a Memory log repeated. A spokesman for the station told the mirrorthat there are several Ear witnesses of the conversation. These would have the content of the conversation affirmed by oath. Lüth is said to have said at the meeting: “The AfD is important; And that’s just schizophrenic, we discussed that for a long time with Gauland: the worse Germany is doing, the better for the AfD. “On the arrival of Migrants is addressed to AfD functionary also attributed the following sentence: “We can still do that afterwards shoot everyone, that’s not an issue at all, or gas, or whatever you want, I don’t care. ”

After reports of statements: AfD parliamentary group dismisses Lüth without notice

According to the reports on the inhuman remarks about migrants has the AfD parliamentary group her long-time press officer Lüth Dismissed without notice. The parliamentary group executive made this decision unanimously like. The AfD parliamentary group leader Gauland commented on the statements made by the former functionary to the dpa: “The statements attributed to Mr. Lüth are completely unacceptable and in no way compatible with the goals and policies of the AfD and the AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.” The claim that he had with Lüth “Even just talking about these topics or I would have even approved of the statements attributed to Mr. Lüth to him is completely absurd and fictitious,” he clarified.

The statements he is currently discussing, which he made in February 2020 and which are in direct contrast to the free-democratic principles of our party, can therefore in no way be attributed to the AfD. (2/3) – Alternative for 🇩🇪 Germany (@AfD) September 28, 2020

On the official Twitter account of the AfD explains the party: “Christian Lüth is not a member of AfD and has not spoken for the party since January 2018. The term ‘AfD party functionary’, which appeared variously in the reports, is therefore not applicable. The remarks he is currently discussing, which he made in February 2020 and which were published in direct opposition can stand by the liberal-democratic principles of our party AfD therefore under no circumstances should be included. “

The AfD parliamentary group in the Hessian state parliament explained: "Racist, anti-Semitic statements and violent fantasies have no place in the AfD. We are very happy that the executive committee of the Bundestag faction acted quickly and dismissed Christian Lüth with immediate effect. "