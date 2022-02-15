The June 4, 2022 Formula E will contest the first E-Prix of its history a Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, thus putting an end to a long and troubled approach to this appointment. In fact, in the beginning, the race should have been held on the occasion of the 2019-2020 season, which was then canceled due to some political problems, then ‘resolved’ with the advent of the pandemic. COVID-19, which made it impossible in any case to hold the event. To this, among other things, there were also other discussions concerning the layout of the city track, in particular as regards its position: in the initial project, in fact, the track was to be built in the city center, near the Monas National Monument, namely the obelisk commemorating the Indonesian war of independence. In any case, this design was later rejected by some legislative norms, which prompted the organizers to Ancolthe city located north of Jakarta which will become the official and definitive seat of the ninth stage of the world championship.

This one, located in the vicinity of the Bay of Jakarta, has yet to be completed, with the works started on 31 January which will necessarily have to be completed at the beginning of March. In this regard, the Chief Operating Officer of Formula E, Alberto Longohowever, expressed all his optimism a the-race.comcommenting on the state of the works: “50% of what will be the new track has already been completed – he has declared – while the other 50% has to be developed, but they have already established the contracts and selected the producer. The plan is to finish by March 2nd or 3rd, but before then we and the FIA ​​will go there, check the status of operations and start the homologation process of the track. At the moment I want to state that we are respecting the times, as expected. We have full support not only from the private sector, but above all from the public sector. The governor and the president of the country are totally in favor of hosting Formula E “. Finally, as regards the future of the category, 2023 could include new entries in the calendar such as Hyderabad, Cape Town and Eindhoven, without excluding other stops in Oceania and South America. In this regard, Longo confirmed the extension programs: “There is a lot of attention at the moment – he added – and we are dealing with six different city ​​for the ninth season ”.